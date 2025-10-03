Silent Auction

401 Kentucky Ave, Platte City, MO 64079, USA
Starting bid
Snag up two cute shirts, a hair bow, water bottle, and precious stuffed animal for your child!
Starting bid
Relax with a 1 Hour Custom Facial donated by Absolute Aesthetics!
Starting bid
Get that radiant gow with a dermaplane facial at Absolute Aesthetics!
Starting bid
Laser Hair Reduction Package (6 treatments). Donated by Absolute Aesthetics! Choose between 1 of the following: lip, chin, underarms, or neck.
Starting bid
Gift a classroom with an Ice Cream Party!
(Item 1/2)
Starting bid
Gift a classroom with an Ice Cream Party!
(Item 2/2)
Starting bid
Gift one classroom with a Pizza Party!
Donated by Pizza Shoppe!
Starting bid
Give your kid an incredible experience as Principal for the Day with our very own Mr. White!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 month membership at our local YMCA!
Starting bid
Enjoy a day at the zoo with 4 tickets!
Starting bid
One beautiful signature wrapped bouquet curtest of Graham & Grace Blooms.
Starting bid
Ear Piercing with Peacock Pediatrics!
Starting bid
Gift a classroom with a refreshing Lemonade Party!
Donated by Sunglo!
(Item 1/2)
Starting bid
Gift a classroom with a refreshing Lemonade Party!
Donated by Sunglo!
(Item 2/2)
Starting bid
Start a classroom's day off right with a donut and hot chocolate party!
Donated by Northwest Oral Surgery!
(Item 1/2)
Starting bid
Start a classroom's day off right with a donut and hot chocolate party!
Donated by Northwest Oral Surgery!
(Item 2/2)
Starting bid
Never miss your upcoming dental visit with your very own Skylight Calendar from Platte Valley Dental Care!
Starting bid
Gift a Compass classroom with a Kona Ice Party!
(Item 1/2)
Starting bid
Gift a Compass classroom with a Kona Ice Party!
(Item 1/2)
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with the family at Main Event with 4 hours of bowling, 4 sessions of laser tag, and $80 in arcade passes.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Set off on a crappie fishing trip for two at Smithville Lake with the Muddy Water Fishing Guide Service!
Starting bid
Score new gear, apparel, and equipment for your favorite spot with a $100 gift card to Scheels!
Starting bid
Score new gear, apparel, and equipment for your favorite spot with a $100 gift card to Scheels!
Starting bid
Secure front row parking for every PTA event at Compass Elementary for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year!
PTA events include the following: Class Parties, Winter Wonderland, BINGO, and APEX.
Starting bid
Secure 5 reserved seats to your Kindergartener’s class concert on May 5, 2026!
Starting bid
Secure 5 reserved seats to your first grader’s class concert on April 21, 2026!
Starting bid
Secure 5 reserved seats to your second grader’s class concert on October 23, 2025!
Starting bid
Secure 5 reserved seats to your third grader’s class concert on November 18, 2025!
Starting bid
Secure 5 reserved seats to your fourth grader’s class concert on March 24, 2026!
Starting bid
Secure 5 reserved seats to your fifth grader’s class concert on November 20, 2025!
Starting bid
Embrace the healing power of massage therapy at Dreaming Lotus Massage.
Starting bid
Capture those precious moments with a family session with Blush & Vine in 2026. This Package includes 5 digital images!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!