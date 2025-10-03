Silent Auction

Sales closed

Elements Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Snag up two cute shirts, a hair bow, water bottle, and precious stuffed animal for your child!

Custom Facial Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Relax with a 1 Hour Custom Facial donated by Absolute Aesthetics!

Dermaplane Facial
$40

Starting bid

Get that radiant gow with a dermaplane facial at Absolute Aesthetics!

Laser Hair Reduction Package
$100

Starting bid

Laser Hair Reduction Package (6 treatments). Donated by Absolute Aesthetics! Choose between 1 of the following: lip, chin, underarms, or neck.


Ice Cream Class Party!
$30

Starting bid

Gift a classroom with an Ice Cream Party!


(Item 1/2)

Ice Cream Class Party!
$30

Starting bid

Gift a classroom with an Ice Cream Party!


(Item 2/2)

Pizza Class Party!
$30

Starting bid

Gift one classroom with a Pizza Party!


Donated by Pizza Shoppe!

Principal for a Day! item
Principal for a Day!
$25

Starting bid

Give your kid an incredible experience as Principal for the Day with our very own Mr. White!

YMCA: 1 Month Promotional Pass!
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 month membership at our local YMCA!

Day at the KC Zoo! item
Day at the KC Zoo!
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at the zoo with 4 tickets!

Signature Wrapped Bouquet
$10

Starting bid

One beautiful signature wrapped bouquet curtest of Graham & Grace Blooms.

Ear Piercing Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Ear Piercing with Peacock Pediatrics!

Sunglo Lemonade Class Party!
$30

Starting bid

Gift a classroom with a refreshing Lemonade Party!


Donated by Sunglo!


(Item 1/2)

Sunglo Lemonade Class Party!
$30

Starting bid

Gift a classroom with a refreshing Lemonade Party!


Donated by Sunglo!


(Item 2/2)

Donut Class Party
$25

Starting bid

Start a classroom's day off right with a donut and hot chocolate party!


Donated by Northwest Oral Surgery!


(Item 1/2)

Donut Class Party
$25

Starting bid

Start a classroom's day off right with a donut and hot chocolate party!


Donated by Northwest Oral Surgery!


(Item 2/2)

Skylight Calender
$50

Starting bid

Never miss your upcoming dental visit with your very own Skylight Calendar from Platte Valley Dental Care!

Kona Ice Class Party!
$50

Starting bid

Gift a Compass classroom with a Kona Ice Party!


(Item 1/2)

Kona Ice Class Party!
$50

Starting bid

Gift a Compass classroom with a Kona Ice Party!


(Item 1/2)

Main Event Family Pack
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with the family at Main Event with 4 hours of bowling, 4 sessions of laser tag, and $80 in arcade passes.

2 Rounds of Golf at Shiloh Springs
$40

Starting bid

Muddy Waters Fishing Guide for 2
$75

Starting bid

Set off on a crappie fishing trip for two at Smithville Lake with the Muddy Water Fishing Guide Service!

$100 Scheels Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Score new gear, apparel, and equipment for your favorite spot with a $100 gift card to Scheels!

$100 Scheels Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Score new gear, apparel, and equipment for your favorite spot with a $100 gift card to Scheels!

Parking Spot for PTA Events at Compass Elementary
$25

Starting bid

Secure front row parking for every PTA event at Compass Elementary for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year!


PTA events include the following: Class Parties, Winter Wonderland, BINGO, and APEX.



5 Reserved Seats for Kindergarten Class Concert
$25

Starting bid

Secure 5 reserved seats to your Kindergartener’s class concert on May 5, 2026!

5 Reserved Seats for First Grade Class Concert
$25

Starting bid

Secure 5 reserved seats to your first grader’s class concert on April 21, 2026!

5 Reserved Seats for Second Grade Class Concert
$25

Starting bid

Secure 5 reserved seats to your second grader’s class concert on October 23, 2025!

5 Reserved Seats for Third Grade Class Concert
$25

Starting bid

Secure 5 reserved seats to your third grader’s class concert on November 18, 2025!

5 Reserved Seats for Fourth Grade Class Concert
$25

Starting bid

Secure 5 reserved seats to your fourth grader’s class concert on March 24, 2026!

5 Reserved Seats for Fifth Grade Class Concert
$25

Starting bid

Secure 5 reserved seats to your fifth grader’s class concert on November 20, 2025!

30 Minute Massage
$20

Starting bid

Embrace the healing power of massage therapy at Dreaming Lotus Massage.

Blush & Vine Family Session 2026
$50

Starting bid

Capture those precious moments with a family session with Blush & Vine in 2026. This Package includes 5 digital images!

