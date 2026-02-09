Orchard Lake Schools: Saint Mary’s Preparatory and Polish Institute of Culture & Research

Hosted by

Orchard Lake Schools: Saint Mary’s Preparatory and Polish Institute of Culture & Research

About this event

Pisanki Easter Eggs Workshop - Orchard Lake Schools: Polish Institute of Culture & Research

Orchard Lake Schools - Dining Hall - 3535 Commerce Rd

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48324, USA

Children’s session at 10:00 AM
$15

A children’s session at 10:00 AM is offered for $15 (up to age 18), with children under 13 accompanied by an adult. All materials are included, and participants will take home their finished pisanka.

Adult sessions at 10:00 AM
$40

Adult sessions at 10:00 AM are offered for $40. All materials are included, and participants will take home their finished pisanka.

Adult sessions at 12:00 PM
$40

Adult sessions at 12:00 PM are offered for $40. All materials are included, and participants will take home their finished pisanka.

Adult sessions at 3:00 PM
$40

Adult sessions at 3:00 PM are offered for $40. All materials are included, and participants will take home their finished pisanka.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!