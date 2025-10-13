PISTOLS AND PURSES BINGO

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About this event
$
This sponsorship includes a VIP table for 8 with two bottles of wine, social media posts and business advertisements on all marketing material.
This sponsorship includes a reserved VIP table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine, social medial posts and business recognition at the event.
Reserved table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine and business recognition during one round of bingo
Reserved table for 8 with 2 bottles of wine and business recognition during one round of bingo
Reserved table for 8 in a premium location and 2 bottles of wine.
Business recognition as purse sponsor during one round of bingo THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.
Business recognition as gun sponsor during one round of bingo THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.
Business recognition during one second chance round of bingo. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.
Business recognition during one round of bingo. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE A TABLE.
One individual ticket with one game card for each game played except the last big round.
Table for 8 people with a bingo card for every game except the bonus round for all 8 people.
This is for a table of 8 people only.
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