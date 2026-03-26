PITCH LATINO PHOENIX

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About this event
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Available April 15 – June 30th
You're ahead of the game — and we love that for you. Lock in the lowest price and show up knowing you supported this movement from the jump.
Available July 1st - August 15th
Still an incredible value for a night full of inspiration, connection, and culture. Grab yours before prices go up!
Available August 16th– September 24th
Walk-ins are welcome, but don't risk missing out. Seats fill up fast and the energy in that room is something you'll want to be part of.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!