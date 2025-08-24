Pitching Clinics | Sunday August 24th 2025

Hosted by
Smyrna, GA 30082, USA
3pm - 4pm: Beginner Pitching Clinic (Field 1)
- For girls passionate about softball and interested in pitching
- Tailor-made for those who have shown interest, but have little to no pitching experience
- Ideal for athletes who may have engaged in basic drills or none at all
- Focus on fundamental building blocks of pitching
- Sessions aim to lay a solid foundation for an athlete's future pitching endeavors
4pm - 5pm: Advanced Pitching Clinic (Field 1)
- For girls who have mastered the full pitching motion independently
- Focus on refinement and improvement of pitching technique
- Participants may have experience throwing to a catcher in game situations
- Aimed at enhancing pitching prowess beyond basic proficiency
