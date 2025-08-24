Pitching Clinics | Sunday August 24th 2025

3pm - 4pm: Beginner Pitching Clinic (Field 1)

- For girls passionate about softball and interested in pitching

- Tailor-made for those who have shown interest, but have little to no pitching experience

- Ideal for athletes who may have engaged in basic drills or none at all

- Focus on fundamental building blocks of pitching

- Sessions aim to lay a solid foundation for an athlete's future pitching endeavors