Keystone Elk Country Alliance

Hosted by

Keystone Elk Country Alliance

About this event

Pittsburgh Chapter Conservation Banquet

910 Sheraton Dr

Mars, PA 16046

Youth Dinner Ticket
$70

Includes New/Renew Youth Membership & Meal

Sliver Dinner Ticket
$80

Includes New/Renew Membership and Meal

Gold Dinner Ticket
$150

Includes New/Renew Membership, Meal, Gift, & $80 in General Raffle Tickets

Platinum Dinner Ticket
$195

Includes New/Renew Membership, Meal, Gift, & $100 in General Raffle Tickets


Diamond Dinner Ticket
$270

Includes New/Renew Membership, Meal, Gift, $180 in General Raffle Tickets, PLUS an exclusive Diamond Dinner Ticket FIREARM RAFFLE TICKET!

Meal Only
$55

Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation partners ,spouse or youth

Heritage Corporate Sponsor Table
$1,950
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

· Includes KECA Annual Membership and Banquet Tickets for a table of ten (10) people

· $600 in General Raffle Tickets

· Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table

· Recognition in Event and throughout the Banquet

Pioneer Corporate Sponsor Table
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

· Includes KECA Annual Membership and Banquet Tickets for a table of ten (10) people

$800 in General Raffle Tickets

· Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table

· FIREARM Valued up to $450! (Winner to be drawn from your table only!)

· Recognition in Event and throughout the Banquet

Wapiti Corporate Sponsor Table
$2,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

· Includes KECA Annual Membership and Banquet Tickets for a table of ten (10) people

· $1,000 in General Raffle Tickets

· Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table

· FIREARM Valued up to $800! (Winner to be drawn from your table only!)

· Recognition in Event and throughout the Banquet

Single Sponsor
$305

Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal

New Life Membership Attendee
$1,055

Includes Life Membership & Meal


New Life Membership Attendee (Payment Plan)
$305

Includes Life Membership & Meal ($305 down and 3 payments of $250 quarterly)

Early Bird General Raffle (2 for 1) *min purchase of $20*
$20
Available until Jan 31

2 for 1 special.

Example: Spend 100 get 200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.

Spend $100, you receive 1 Top Shelf Strip

Progressive Raffle (Single Tickets)
$20

Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Progressive (6 for $100)
$100

This is 6 tickets for 100. Can purchase in 100 increments.

Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.

Deck of Cards #1
$20

Pre-Purchase a card for a 1 in 54 chance (Jokers included) of winning a firearm

Deck of Cards #2
$20

Pre-Purchase a card for a 1 in 54 chance (Jokers included) of winning a firearm

Deck of Cards #3
$20

Pre-Purchase a card for a 1 in 54 chance (Jokers included) of winning a firearm

Hat Raffle
$50

Get a KECA Hat PLUS up to $300 in General Raffle Tickets. Guaranteed at least $60 in Tickets!

Add a donation for Keystone Elk Country Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!