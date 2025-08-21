Pittsburgh Chapter Conservation Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Mars, PA 16046
Includes New/Renew Youth Membership & Meal
Includes New/Renew Membership and Meal
Includes New/Renew Membership, Meal, Gift, & $80 in General Raffle Tickets
Includes New/Renew Membership, Meal, Gift, & $100 in General Raffle Tickets
Includes New/Renew Membership, Meal, Gift, $180 in General Raffle Tickets, PLUS an exclusive Diamond Dinner Ticket FIREARM RAFFLE TICKET!
Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation partners ,spouse or youth
· Includes KECA Annual Membership and Banquet Tickets for a table of ten (10) people
· $600 in General Raffle Tickets
· Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table
· Recognition in Event and throughout the Banquet
· Includes KECA Annual Membership and Banquet Tickets for a table of ten (10) people
$800 in General Raffle Tickets
· Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table
· FIREARM Valued up to $450! (Winner to be drawn from your table only!)
· Recognition in Event and throughout the Banquet
· Includes KECA Annual Membership and Banquet Tickets for a table of ten (10) people
· $1,000 in General Raffle Tickets
· Complimentary Gift for each attendee at your table
· FIREARM Valued up to $800! (Winner to be drawn from your table only!)
· Recognition in Event and throughout the Banquet
Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal ($305 down and 3 payments of $250 quarterly)
2 for 1 special.
Example: Spend 100 get 200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.
Spend $100, you receive 1 Top Shelf Strip
Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.
This is 6 tickets for 100. Can purchase in 100 increments.
Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.
Pre-Purchase a card for a 1 in 54 chance (Jokers included) of winning a firearm
Pre-Purchase a card for a 1 in 54 chance (Jokers included) of winning a firearm
Pre-Purchase a card for a 1 in 54 chance (Jokers included) of winning a firearm
Get a KECA Hat PLUS up to $300 in General Raffle Tickets. Guaranteed at least $60 in Tickets!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!