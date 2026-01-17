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Pittsburgh Men's Emmaus

About this event

Pittsburgh Men's Emmaus North May 15-17 2026

6230 Brush Run Rd

Bethel Park, PA 15102, USA

Retreatant Registration Payment in Full
$250

Retreatants... Choose this ticket to register for the retreat and pay in full

Retreatant Registration Down Payment
$100

Retreatants... Choose this ticket to register for the retreat and make a down payment

Retreatant Registration Balance Due Payment
$150

Retreatants....Choose this ticket if you previously registered and made a down payment and want to pay your registration balance in full

Team Registration Payment in Full
$250

Team Members... Choose this ticket to register for the retreat and pay in full

Team Registration Down Payment
$100

Team Members ... Choose this ticket to register for the retreat and make a down payment

Team Registration Balance Due Payment
$150

Team Members.... Choose this ticket if you previously registered and made a down payment and want to pay your registration balance in full

Team Registration for Commuters Payment in Full
$145

Team Member...Choose this ticket if you are commuting to pay in full

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