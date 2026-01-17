Pittsburgh Men's Emmaus North May 15-17 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Retreatants... Choose this ticket to register for the retreat and pay in full
Retreatants... Choose this ticket to register for the retreat and make a down payment
Retreatants....Choose this ticket if you previously registered and made a down payment and want to pay your registration balance in full
Team Members... Choose this ticket to register for the retreat and pay in full
Team Members ... Choose this ticket to register for the retreat and make a down payment
Team Members.... Choose this ticket if you previously registered and made a down payment and want to pay your registration balance in full
Team Member...Choose this ticket if you are commuting to pay in full
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!