Pittsburgh Modern Quilt Guild Membership Renewals 2025/2026
Full Year 2025/2026
$55
No expiration
Member benefits include discounts on workshops, access to members-only Facebook group, field trips, all-day events. You also become a member of the Modern Quilt Guild and gain access to their website of free patterns, on-demand videos, and information on QuiltCon, the MQG annual show.
• Membership is open to any person who agrees to the purposes of the Guild, pays annual dues, and completes the membership form.
• Members are allowed entry to all general meetings at no additional cost; except for special programs where extra costs may be necessary such as speaking engagements, field trips, etc.
*Dues are NOT refundable. The membership year runs July 1 through June 30 of the following year.
Member benefits include discounts on workshops, access to members-only Facebook group, field trips, all-day events. You also become a member of the Modern Quilt Guild and gain access to their website of free patterns, on-demand videos, and information on QuiltCon, the MQG annual show.
• Membership is open to any person who agrees to the purposes of the Guild, pays annual dues, and completes the membership form.
• Members are allowed entry to all general meetings at no additional cost; except for special programs where extra costs may be necessary such as speaking engagements, field trips, etc.
*Dues are NOT refundable. The membership year runs July 1 through June 30 of the following year.
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