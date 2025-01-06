Pittsburgh Modern Quilt Guild Memberships 2025

Member benefits include discounts on workshops, access to members-only Facebook group, field trips, all-day events. You also become a member of the Modern Quilt Guild and gain access to their website of free patterns, on-demand videos, and information on QuiltCon, the MQG annual show. • Members who are 13-18 are considered Junior Members. They shall have all the privileges of other active members, except they cannot hold office. Parents/Guardians should determine if the Junior Member is allowed to participate with any online media used to communicate by the Guild. • Membership becomes valid with payment of dues, a reduced rate of one-half of full membership dues, and completion of membership form. Junior Membership forms must be co-signed by a parent or legal guardian. Junior and Student Members are allowed entry to all general meetings at no additional cost; except for special programs where extra costs may be necessary such as speaking engagements, field trips, etc. *Dues are NOT refundable. The membership year runs from July 1 through June 30 of the following year.