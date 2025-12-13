Pittsburgh (PA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.'s Shop
PAC Gold tone Lapel Pin featuring our Coat of Arms
PAC Gold tone Lapel Pin featuring our Coat of Arms
PAC Gold tone Cuff-links featuring our Coat of Arms
PAC Gold tone Cuff-links featuring our Coat of Arms
Cuff-links & Lapel Pin Combo
$45
PAC Gold tone Cuff-links & Lapel Pin Combo featuring our Coat of Arms
PAC Gold tone Cuff-links & Lapel Pin Combo featuring our Coat of Arms
Christmas Tree Ornament
$5
White PAC (2019-2024 Logo) Christmas Tree Ornament
White PAC (2019-2024 Logo) Christmas Tree Ornament
Add a donation for Pittsburgh (PA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!