Plum HS Girls Flag Football Boosters, Inc.

Hosted by

Plum HS Girls Flag Football Boosters, Inc.

About this event

Pittsburgh Popcorn 🍿 Fundraiser

900 Elicker Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15239, USA

Pennsylvania Dutch Kettle Corn 🍿 item
Pennsylvania Dutch Kettle Corn 🍿
$8.50

Pennsylvania Dutch Kettle Corn 3.5oz. GF, V Corn popped in sweet cane sugar, sprinkled with the right touch of salt.

Wisconsin Cheddar 🍿 item
Wisconsin Cheddar 🍿
$8.50

Wisconsin Cheddar 4oz. GF Freshly popped
corn, real Wisconsin cheddar cheese.
GF: Gluten Free
V: Vegan

Savory Herb🍿 item
Savory Herb🍿
$8.50

Savory Herb 2.5 oz. VA lighter popcorn coated with a savory blend of herbs and seasonings.

Caramel Corn 🍿 item
Caramel Corn 🍿
$10

Caramel Corn 9oz. GF Freshly popped kernels, brown butter coated, cooled to the perfect temperature to create the perfect crunch.

Peanut Butter Cup 🍿 item
Peanut Butter Cup 🍿
$11

Peanut Butter Cup 6oz. GF Freshly popped kettle, real creamy peanut butter, light drizzle of milk chocolate.

Chocolate Pretzel item
Chocolate Pretzel
$11

Chocolate Pretzel Corn 6oz. Freshly popped kettle corn, thin crispy salty pretzels, creamy milk chocolate drizzle.

Caramel w/Roasted Peanuts 🍿 item
Caramel w/Roasted Peanuts 🍿
$11

Caramel with Roasted Peanuts 9oz.GF Heaps of roasted peanuts mixed into fresh, all- natural, buttery caramel corn.

Chocolate Caramel 🍿 item
Chocolate Caramel 🍿
$13

Chocolate Caramel Corn 10oz. GF Fresh caramel corn drizzled with generous amounts of creamy milk chocolate goodness.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!