Pittsburgh Popcorn 🍿 Fundraiser

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Pennsylvania Dutch Kettle Corn 3.5oz. GF, V Corn popped in sweet cane sugar, sprinkled with the right touch of salt.
Wisconsin Cheddar 4oz. GF Freshly popped
corn, real Wisconsin cheddar cheese.
GF: Gluten Free
V: Vegan
Savory Herb 2.5 oz. VA lighter popcorn coated with a savory blend of herbs and seasonings.
Caramel Corn 9oz. GF Freshly popped kernels, brown butter coated, cooled to the perfect temperature to create the perfect crunch.
Peanut Butter Cup 6oz. GF Freshly popped kettle, real creamy peanut butter, light drizzle of milk chocolate.
Chocolate Pretzel Corn 6oz. Freshly popped kettle corn, thin crispy salty pretzels, creamy milk chocolate drizzle.
Caramel with Roasted Peanuts 9oz.GF Heaps of roasted peanuts mixed into fresh, all- natural, buttery caramel corn.
Chocolate Caramel Corn 10oz. GF Fresh caramel corn drizzled with generous amounts of creamy milk chocolate goodness.
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