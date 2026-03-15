Pivot Point Youth Collaborative

Hosted by

Pivot Point Youth Collaborative

About this event

Pivot Point Charity Golf Outing

61270 Lutz Rd

Three Rivers, MI 49093, USA

Team Registration
$300

Registration for one team of four golfers (4-man scramble). Includes 18 holes, lunch, giveaways, contests, and more.

Golf Bag Sponsor
$50

Provide promo items, listed on signage

Grenade Sponsor
$75

Signage at registration, recognition during awards, website listing for 1 month

String Sponsor
$75

Signage at registration, recognition during awards, website listing for 1 month

Mulligan Sponsor
$75

Signage at registration, recognition during awards, website listing for 1 month

Hole Sponsor
$100

Branded sign with your company logo displayed at one hole on the course.

Driving Range Sponsor
$100

Branded sign at the range, social media thank you, recognition during awards

50/50 Sponsor
$100

Signage at 50/50 table, recognition during awards, social media thank you

Contest Prize Sponsor
$150

Recognition during awards, social media thank you, website listing for 1 month

Community Support Sponsor
$150

Signage at check-in, social media thank you, website listing for 1 month

Registration Table Sponsor
$200

Signage at check-in, logo on printed materials, sponsor listed on website for 3 months, social media thank you

Contest Hole Sponsor
$250

Logo Signage at a contest hole (longest drive, closest to the pin, etc.) & recognition during awards.

Raffle Sponsor
$300

Signage at raffle table, recognition during awards, social media thank you, website listing for 3 months

Major Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on event signage, logo on one premium contest hole, recognition during awards, sponsor spotlight on social media, listed on website for 6 months, option to include promo items in golfer bags, priority to reserve sponsorship level next year

Event Title Sponsor
$2,000

Pivot Point Charity Golf Outing Presented by (Sponsor), Naming rights on all event materials, logo on registration banner, logo on all signage, logo on event registration page, recognition during opening remarks and awards, sponsor spotlight in newsletter, listed on website for 1 year, option to include promo items in golfer bags, priority to reserve sponsorship level next year

Add a donation for Pivot Point Youth Collaborative

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