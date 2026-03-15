Hosted by
About this event
Registration for one team of four golfers (4-man scramble). Includes 18 holes, lunch, giveaways, contests, and more.
Provide promo items, listed on signage
Signage at registration, recognition during awards, website listing for 1 month
Signage at registration, recognition during awards, website listing for 1 month
Signage at registration, recognition during awards, website listing for 1 month
Branded sign with your company logo displayed at one hole on the course.
Branded sign at the range, social media thank you, recognition during awards
Signage at 50/50 table, recognition during awards, social media thank you
Recognition during awards, social media thank you, website listing for 1 month
Signage at check-in, social media thank you, website listing for 1 month
Signage at check-in, logo on printed materials, sponsor listed on website for 3 months, social media thank you
Logo Signage at a contest hole (longest drive, closest to the pin, etc.) & recognition during awards.
Signage at raffle table, recognition during awards, social media thank you, website listing for 3 months
Logo on event signage, logo on one premium contest hole, recognition during awards, sponsor spotlight on social media, listed on website for 6 months, option to include promo items in golfer bags, priority to reserve sponsorship level next year
Pivot Point Charity Golf Outing Presented by (Sponsor), Naming rights on all event materials, logo on registration banner, logo on all signage, logo on event registration page, recognition during opening remarks and awards, sponsor spotlight in newsletter, listed on website for 1 year, option to include promo items in golfer bags, priority to reserve sponsorship level next year
$
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