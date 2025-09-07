Pizza and Pints 2025

Glassboro, NJ 08028, USA
This is a 16+ eating bracket. Each competitor will eat 1 pie and fastest to finish is champ!
Must have 4 kids per team, enter 1 ticket per team of 4 (boys or girls). Each team will eat a small pizza together (2 small slices).
We will contact you after the event with total pies from the pizza truck sold, goal is 200 pizzas. Your business name will be shown at event
We will contact you after the event with total pies from the pizza truck sold, goal is 200 pizzas. Your business name will be shown at event, will get numerous recognition throughout event
We will contact you after the event with total pies from the pizza truck sold, goal is 200 pizzas. Your business/family name will be shown at event, numerous recognition throughout event, social media recognition, signage at event plus free specialty pizza
We will contact you after the event with total pies from the pizza truck sold, goal is 200 pizzas. Your business/family name will be shown at event, numerous recognition throughout event, social media recognition, premier signage, 3 free specialty pizzas, plus business crowning of the Pizza Champ
