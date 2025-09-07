Pizza and Pints 2025

570 Mullica Hill Rd

Glassboro, NJ 08028, USA

Adult Pizza Eating Contestant
free

This is a 16+ eating bracket. Each competitor will eat 1 pie and fastest to finish is champ!

Kids Pizza Eating Team- 4 kids- (15 & under)
free

Must have 4 kids per team, enter 1 ticket per team of 4 (boys or girls). Each team will eat a small pizza together (2 small slices).

Silver Sponsor! $50 + $.50 over 100 pies eaten
$50

We will contact you after the event with total pies from the pizza truck sold, goal is 200 pizzas. Your business name will be shown at event

Gold Sponsor- $100 + $1 pie over 100 pies eaten
$100

We will contact you after the event with total pies from the pizza truck sold, goal is 200 pizzas. Your business name will be shown at event, will get numerous recognition throughout event

Platinum Sponsor- $250 + $2.50 pies over 100 eate
$250

We will contact you after the event with total pies from the pizza truck sold, goal is 200 pizzas. Your business/family name will be shown at event, numerous recognition throughout event, social media recognition, signage at event plus free specialty pizza

Diamond Sponsor-$500 + $5 pie over 100 pies eaten
$500

We will contact you after the event with total pies from the pizza truck sold, goal is 200 pizzas. Your business/family name will be shown at event, numerous recognition throughout event, social media recognition, premier signage, 3 free specialty pizzas, plus business crowning of the Pizza Champ

