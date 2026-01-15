Pizza Bingo 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$2 per ticket for adults & children. Includes at least 8 rounds of bingo. Pizza purchased separately.
Purchase a whole pizza to pick up at the event.
Purchase slice(s) of pizza to pick up at the event.
Purchase a gluten free pizza for pick up at the event.
Order a soda(s) for pick up at the event. Options available listed on the next screen.
Order water(s) to pick up at the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!