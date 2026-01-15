Loomis Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Loomis Elementary School PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Pizza Bingo 2026

369 N Central Blvd

Broomall, PA 19008, USA

General Admission
$2

$2 per ticket for adults & children. Includes at least 8 rounds of bingo. Pizza purchased separately.

Whole Pizza
$12

Purchase a whole pizza to pick up at the event.

Slice of Pizza
$2

Purchase slice(s) of pizza to pick up at the event.

Gluten Free Pizza
$19

Purchase a gluten free pizza for pick up at the event.

Soda
$1

Order a soda(s) for pick up at the event. Options available listed on the next screen.

Water
$1

Order water(s) to pick up at the event.

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