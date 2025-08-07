Barksdale Pizza Bingo Night

Each ticket includes a bingo card, pizza slice, bag of chips, beverage, and an automatic entry into the Barksdale Pizza Bingo Grand Prize raffle.

This is an individual ticket for 1 person to access the event.

*All children must be accompanied by an adult guardian during the event.

*Adults with PTO Memberships do not need to purchase a ticket for themselves; only students & non-PTO guests require tickets ; Select the PTO membership ticket & your BES PTO digital membership card will be verified at the door.

*EARLY BIRD ticket rates have ended; general admission tickets are now available