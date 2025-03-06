Literacy Council Of Bowie & Miller Counties Inc

Hosted by

Literacy Council Of Bowie & Miller Counties Inc

About this event

Pizza Eating Competition at Lost Pizza

4206 Gibson Ln

Texarkana, TX 75503, USA

Registration
$25
By participating in this tasty challenge, you'll be helping us take a big bite out of generational poverty through education. Whether you're a competitive eater or just a pizza enthusiast, this event promises fun, laughter, and a chance to make a real difference in our community.

