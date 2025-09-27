Ridgecrest Montessori Educaton Foundation

Offered by

Ridgecrest Montessori Educaton Foundation

Pizza Friday October 2025

10/3 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/10 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/17 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/31 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/3 - Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/10- Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/17 - Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/31- Pepperoni
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/3- Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/10 - Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/17 - Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/31 pepp/cheese pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

10/3- Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

10/10 - Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

10/17 - Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

10/31- Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

10/3 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

10/10 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

10/17 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

10/31 Extra slice pepp pizza
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

10/3 Extra fruit and juice
$3

Extra fruit and juice

10/3 Extra fruit and juice
$3

Extra fruit and juice

10/10 Extra fruit and juice
$3

Extra fruit and juice

10/17 Extra fruit and juice
$3

Extra fruit and juice

10/31 Extra fruit and juice
$3

Extra fruit and juice

Add a donation for Ridgecrest Montessori Educaton Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!