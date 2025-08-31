eventClosed

Pizza Friday September

$

9/5 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/19 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/26 - Cheese Pizza
$10

2 slices of cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/5 - Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/19 - Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/26 - Pepperoni Pizza
$10

2 slices of pepperoni pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/5 - Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/19 - Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/26 - Pepp/Cheese Pizza
$10

1 slice pepperoni pizza, 1 slice cheese pizza, a fruit and a drink pouch

9/5 - Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

9/19 - Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

9/26 - Extra Slice - Cheese
$3

1 additional slice of cheese pizza.

9/5 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

9/19 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

9/26 - Extra Slice - Pepperoni
$3

1 additional slice of pepperoni

