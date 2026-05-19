Pizza Fundraiser!

About this event
Thick cut pepperoni, just like in the restaurant.
Classic sausage.
...The place to start if you want to add your own toppings.
Red onions, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers.
Pepper cheese, pepperoni, green peppers and banana peppers.
Canadian bacon and pineapple.
Pepper cheese, provolone, cheddar, and Parmesan.
Spinach, artichoke hearts, and Parmesan cheese.
Pepperoni, Italian style pork, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.
This pizza goes to a member!
$
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