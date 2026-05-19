Warrior's Hoof Haven

Hosted by

Warrior's Hoof Haven

About this event

Pizza Fundraiser!

2134 County Rd 1190

Huntsville, MO 65259, USA

Pepperoni item
Pepperoni
$13

Thick cut pepperoni, just like in the restaurant.

Sausage item
Sausage
$13

Classic sausage.

Cheese item
Cheese
$13

...The place to start if you want to add your own toppings.

Vegetarian item
Vegetarian
$13

Red onions, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers.

Panda’s Pepper item
Panda’s Pepper
$13

Pepper cheese, pepperoni, green peppers and banana peppers.

Hawaiian item
Hawaiian
$13

Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Four Cheese item
Four Cheese
$13

Pepper cheese, provolone, cheddar, and Parmesan.

Spinach & Artichoke item
Spinach & Artichoke
$13

Spinach,  artichoke hearts, and Parmesan cheese.

Pizza Lover’s Passion item
Pizza Lover’s Passion
$13

Pepperoni, Italian style pork, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.

Donated Pizza item
Donated Pizza
$13

This pizza goes to a member!

Add a donation for Warrior's Hoof Haven

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!