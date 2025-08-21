eventClosed

Pizza Lunch - Sept 2025 - Jan 2026

Plain Slice item
Plain Slice
$56.75

This includes 15 weeks of delivery from Sept. 18th to Jan. 29th.

Pepperoni Slice item
Pepperoni Slice
$64.25

This includes 15 weeks of delivery from Sept. 18th to Jan. 29th.

Chicken Fingers (Grades 1-5 ONLY) item
Chicken Fingers (Grades 1-5 ONLY)
$111.25

Qty 3 and includes ketchup on the side. This includes 15 weeks of delivery from Sept. 18th to Jan. 29th.

Grilled Chicken Salad (Grades 1-5 ONLY) item
Grilled Chicken Salad (Grades 1-5 ONLY)
$111.25

The salad includes romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, and grilled chicken with dressing on the side. This includes 15 weeks of delivery from Sept. 18th to Jan. 29th.

Penne with Marinara (Grades 1-5 ONLY) item
Penne with Marinara (Grades 1-5 ONLY)
$111.25

This includes 15 weeks of delivery from Sept. 18th to Jan. 29th.

Penne with Butter (Grades 1-5 ONLY) item
Penne with Butter (Grades 1-5 ONLY)
$103.75

This includes 15 weeks of delivery from Sept. 18th to Jan. 29th.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing