Pizza Party

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Bring authentic, wood-fired style pizza to your backyard with the Ooni Koda 16. Designed for simplicity and performance, this gas-powered pizza oven reaches high heat in minutes and delivers perfectly crisp, restaurant-quality pizzas up to 16″ across. Lightweight and easy to use, it’s perfect for pizza lovers who want fast, flavorful results at every gathering.
Enjoy a curated half case of fine wine featuring a variety of premium selections. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or simply enjoy a great bottle to share with friends, this collection offers something for every palate.
Two tickets to Celebrate Youth Gala: An Evening with All Stars, a signature fundraising event benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale. The evening includes elegant dining, entertainment, and inspiring stories that highlight the impact of our programs on local youth.
Use the tickets yourself or invite two guests to enjoy this special night in support of our mission.
Win an unforgettable experience at one of Phoenix’s biggest events! This raffle item includes two suite tickets to see The Killers live at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on January 31st. Enjoy an electrifying performance by one of the most iconic rock bands by night. Don’t miss your chance to sing along to hits like Mr. Brightside in an unbeatable tournament atmosphere!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!