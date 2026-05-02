Pizza, Puzzles and Pours | Social Fundraiser to Support SBPAL Cheer Program

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About this event
Best value — grab your crew!
Each team receives 2 pizzas, non-alcoholic beverages, and a 300-piece puzzle.
🏆 First team to finish the puzzle and their food and beverages wins $1,000!
🎟️ Each guest will receive a door prize ticket for a chance to win an additional prize.
Please Note: This is a 21+ event.
Flying solo? We’ll seat you with a team!
Each team/table receives 2 pizzas, non-alcoholic beverages, and a 300-piece puzzle.
🏆 First team to finish the puzzle and their food and beverages wins $1,000!
🎟️ Each guest will receive a door prize ticket for a chance to win an additional prize.
Individual tickets purchased together will be seated to form teams of 8 guests when possible.
Please Note: This is a 21+ event.
Today is the Day! Available to join the fun, we would love to have you.
Each team/table receives 2 pizzas, non-alcoholic beverages, and a 300-piece puzzle.
🏆 First team to finish the puzzle and their food and beverages wins $1,000!
🎟️ Each guest will receive a door prize ticket for a chance to win an additional prize.
Individual tickets purchased together will be seated to form teams of 8 guests when possible.
Please Note: This is a 21+ event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!