South Brunswick Police Athletic League

Hosted by

South Brunswick Police Athletic League

About this event

Pizza, Puzzles and Pours | Social Fundraiser to Support SBPAL Cheer Program

540 Ridge Rd

Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852, USA

Whole Pie (Table of 8)
$325
Available until Jun 12
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Best value — grab your crew!

Each team receives 2 pizzas, non-alcoholic beverages, and a 300-piece puzzle.

🏆 First team to finish the puzzle and their food and beverages wins $1,000!

🎟️ Each guest will receive a door prize ticket for a chance to win an additional prize.

Please Note: This is a 21+ event.

Individual Slice (single ticket)
$45
Available until Jun 12

Flying solo? We’ll seat you with a team!


Each team/table receives 2 pizzas, non-alcoholic beverages, and a 300-piece puzzle.

🏆 First team to finish the puzzle and their food and beverages wins $1,000!

🎟️ Each guest will receive a door prize ticket for a chance to win an additional prize.

Individual tickets purchased together will be seated to form teams of 8 guests when possible.

Please Note: This is a 21+ event.

Last Slice (Day-Of Ticket)
$50

Today is the Day! Available to join the fun, we would love to have you.

Each team/table receives 2 pizzas, non-alcoholic beverages, and a 300-piece puzzle.

🏆 First team to finish the puzzle and their food and beverages wins $1,000!

🎟️ Each guest will receive a door prize ticket for a chance to win an additional prize.

Individual tickets purchased together will be seated to form teams of 8 guests when possible.

Please Note: This is a 21+ event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!