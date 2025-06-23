Pizza Wars Event Sponsorship

Your business is recognized by having your logo on all event materials. You will have a banner at the event, receive 8 event tickets, be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.
Your business is recognized by having your logo on a banner and signage at the bar, as well as on koozies. You will be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.
Your business is recognized by having your logo on a custom wine bottle label at tables. You will receive 6 event tickets, be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.
Your business is recognized by having your logo on signage and branded napkins at dessert table. You will be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.
Your business is recognized by having your logo on a pens used for voting during the event. You will be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.
Your business is recognized by having your logo on the voting ballots. You will be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.
Be our Decor Sponsor! Your business is recognized by having your logo on every table tent. You will be listed in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.
Be our Photography sponsor! Your business is recognized with a listing in the event slide show/video, and will be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.
Your business will be recognized for supporting the event with a listing in the event slide show/video
Your business will receive a letter of acknowledgement.
If you wish to make a silent auction and/or raffle item donation, let us know and we'll make sure you receive a letter of acknowledgement and receipt for your generous donation. Please contact us for more information.
