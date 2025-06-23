Pizza Wars Event Sponsorship

700 Theodore St

Joliet, IL 60435, USA

The Dough Maker Sponsor item
The Dough Maker Sponsor
$10,000

Your business is recognized by having your logo on all event materials. You will have a banner at the event, receive 8 event tickets, be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.

Golden Pour item
Golden Pour
$3,000

Your business is recognized by having your logo on a banner and signage at the bar, as well as on koozies. You will be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.

The Grape Companion item
The Grape Companion
$2,500

Your business is recognized by having your logo on a custom wine bottle label at tables. You will receive 6 event tickets, be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.

Dolce Vita item
Dolce Vita
$500

Your business is recognized by having your logo on signage and branded napkins at dessert table. You will be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.

Pizza Pen Pal Sponsor item
Pizza Pen Pal Sponsor
$1,000

Your business is recognized by having your logo on a pens used for voting during the event. You will be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.

Pizza Roll Partner Sponsor item
Pizza Roll Partner Sponsor
$1,000

Your business is recognized by having your logo on the voting ballots. You will be featured in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.

Pizza Parlor Stylist Sponsorship item
Pizza Parlor Stylist Sponsorship
$500

Be our Decor Sponsor! Your business is recognized by having your logo on every table tent. You will be listed in the event slide show/video, and be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.

Pie Paparazzi Sponsorship item
Pie Paparazzi Sponsorship
$500

Be our Photography sponsor! Your business is recognized with a listing in the event slide show/video, and will be acknowledged on Zonta's website and Facebook page.

Sauce Boss
$250

Your business will be recognized for supporting the event with a listing in the event slide show/video

Pi Partner
$100

Your business will receive a letter of acknowledgement.

Ragazzi e Amici (In-Kind Donor)
free

If you wish to make a silent auction and/or raffle item donation, let us know and we'll make sure you receive a letter of acknowledgement and receipt for your generous donation. Please contact us for more information.

