PJN January Delegation: Full Costs

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Non-refundable deposit: confirms spot on trip, goes towards full land costs
*Do NOT pay this again if you already paid your deposit for the postponed delegation last summer.
Remainder of land costs after deposit
Remainder of land costs after deposit
Please use the "additional donation" section below to pay for the flight total as issued by Sabeel. This will count as covering the cost of your flight, not as an additional donation.
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