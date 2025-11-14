Friends of Sabeel North America

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Friends of Sabeel North America

PJN January Delegation: Full Costs

Deposit - Yes, I am planning to join the upcoming delegation
$250

Non-refundable deposit: confirms spot on trip, goes towards full land costs


*Do NOT pay this again if you already paid your deposit for the postponed delegation last summer.

Remainder of Land Costs
$1,350

Remainder of land costs after deposit

Remainder of Land Costs (WSCF Student Scholarship Rate)
$600

Remainder of land costs after deposit

Single Room Supplement
$400
Flight Costs
Free

Please use the "additional donation" section below to pay for the flight total as issued by Sabeel. This will count as covering the cost of your flight, not as an additional donation.

Add a donation for Friends of Sabeel North America

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