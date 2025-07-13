PJV Elite Spritzers- 20 oz.

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Red Bull + flavor + fizz = the ultimate energy boost! Refreshing, customizable, and supports PJV Elite Cheer!
Bubbly and bursting with flavor! A fun twist on soda that supports our Elite Cheer Squad!
Fresh, sweet, and ice-cold! Our classic lemonade hits the spot—and helps fuel our Elite Cheer team! 💛🏆
Pick your flavor, sip the fun! Fruity, refreshing lemonades that support our PJV Elite athletes! 💜🍋
Simple, cold, and refreshing—stay hydrated while supporting PJV Elite Cheer! 💜 Every bottle makes a difference!
Lotus + flavor + fizz = the ultimate energy boost! Refreshing, customizable, and supports PJV Elite Cheer!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!