PKO EAF Raffle

Receive one physical raffle ticket and place your ticket in the raffle bowl of your choice:
- Lotto Tree ($200 worth of lotto tickets with $15M in potential winnings)
- Glam Up, Wine Down Basket:
6 bottles of Coopers Hawk wine,
Makeup Organizer Case w/mirror,
Make-up application by a professional make- up artist for a special event
Receive one physical raffle ticket and place your ticket in the raffle bowl of your choice:
- Lotto Tree ($200 worth of lotto tickets with $15M in potential winnings)
- Glam Up, Wine Down Basket:
6 bottles of Coopers Hawk wine,
Makeup Organizer Case w/mirror,
Make-up application by a professional make- up artist for a special event
Four raffle tickets
$80
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Receive 4 physical raffle tickets and place your ticket in the raffle bowl of your choice:
- Lotto Tree ($200 worth of lotto tickets with $15M in potential winnings)
- Glam Up, Wine Down Basket:
6 bottles of Coopers Hawk wine,
Makeup Organizer Case w/mirror,
Make-up application by a professional make-up artist for a special event
Receive 4 physical raffle tickets and place your ticket in the raffle bowl of your choice:
- Lotto Tree ($200 worth of lotto tickets with $15M in potential winnings)
- Glam Up, Wine Down Basket:
6 bottles of Coopers Hawk wine,
Makeup Organizer Case w/mirror,
Make-up application by a professional make-up artist for a special event
Five raffle tickets
$100
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Receive 5 physical raffle tickets and place your ticket in the raffle bowl of your choice:
- Lotto Tree ($200 worth of lotto tickets with $15M in potential winnings)
- Glam Up, Wine Down Basket:
6 bottles of Coopers Hawk wine,
Makeup Organizer Case w/mirror,
Make-up application by a professional make-up artist for a special event
Receive 5 physical raffle tickets and place your ticket in the raffle bowl of your choice:
- Lotto Tree ($200 worth of lotto tickets with $15M in potential winnings)
- Glam Up, Wine Down Basket:
6 bottles of Coopers Hawk wine,
Makeup Organizer Case w/mirror,
Make-up application by a professional make-up artist for a special event