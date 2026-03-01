PL Girls Track & Field Fundraiser

About this shop
Limited quantity! Will go fast! Signs will come with stakes. Perfect for placing in your yard to honor the Laker who lives in your home!
Limited quantity!! Signs will come with stakes. Perfect for placing in your yard to show your support of Laker Athletics!
*New design for 2026! Available in multiple sizes. Unisex tees. Super soft. Fits true to size! Presale fundraiser has ended but item is still available for purchase. Only PORCH PICKUP available.
Available in multiple sizes. Unisex tees. Super soft. Fits true to size. Presale fundraiser has ended but item is still available for purchase. Only PORCH PICKUP available.
Available in multiple sizes. Unisex tees. Super soft. Fits true to size! Presale fundraiser has ended but item is still available for purchase. Only PORCH PICKUP available.
Available in multiple sizes. Unisex tees. Super soft. Fits true to size! Presale fundraiser has ended but item is still available for purchase. Only PORCH PICKUP available.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!