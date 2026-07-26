PL Robotics Registration - FLL Explore (Grades K-3)

FLL (First Lego League ) for students in grades K-3. A fun program where kids learn how to build simple machines using LEGOs, create a motorized moving model using LEGO WeDo2.0 or Spike Essentials, and present what they discovered on a show me poster at a state qualifying tournament.





In addition to the registration fee, there is a $100 deposit required via check or cash. This deposit is returned to you, or can be donated to the program, at the end of the season when the kits are returned with all the pieces and volunteer requirements are fulfilled. Please see individual programs details at: kingtec2169.com.



Scholarships available for families with financial need. The scholarship application is a short online form. Where possible we want all kids who are interested to be able to participate. The scholarships do not apply to the damage deposit. To request a scholarship application please go to https://forms.gle/RoDs9dLTePY9gKur7.