Place Of Refuge Global's Silent Auction

⛳ Discover Sapulpa’s Newest Golf & Social Experience!





Enjoy a 1- Month Golf Membership at Open Range Golf Club — a $600 value.





Step inside Sapulpa’s newest destination for golf, food, drinks, and a one-of-a-kind night out. Whether you’re improving your game, planning a date night, or gathering with friends,





Open Range offers an elevated indoor golf experience for everyone.





Your membership includes:

• Unlimited access to our putting areas

• Full access to Club facilities & lounge

• 10 total simulator hours

• Priority access to tournaments & Club events





Come experience great golf, great people, and a great atmosphere - right here in Sapulpa.





Donated by Open Range Golf Club.