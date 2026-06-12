Place Of Refuge Global's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a $100 gift certificate generously donated by Melissa at Salon 91. Treat yourself to professional hair services from a trusted local stylist and enjoy a little well-deserved self-care. Thank you, Melissa, for supporting Place of Refuge Global!
Starting bid
Refresh your look with a $150 gift certificate toward a Botox treatment at Aesthetics by Sarah. Whether you’re treating yourself or someone special, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy expert aesthetic care. Certificate expires 6 months from issue.
Starting bid
Upgrade your western wardrobe with this premium Cinch basket! Includes a variety of men’s apparel in size Medium, featuring long-sleeve and short-sleeve shirts, hats, and more. A perfect package for any Cinch fan or western wear enthusiast. Don’t miss your chance to take home this stylish collection!
Starting bid
Take home a unique taste of West Africa! This basket features authentic coffee, cocoa, and chocolate made in Côte d’Ivoire, along with two beautiful hand-painted mugs. A perfect gift for coffee lovers and anyone who enjoys supporting global artisans and fair trade products.
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of African craftsmanship into your home with this stunning handcrafted wooden serving bowl, matching utensils, and mortar & pestle. Sustainably made by skilled artisans, this one-of-a-kind collection is both functional and beautiful—perfect for entertaining or displaying as a timeless statement piece.
Starting bid
Enjoy four handcrafted sourdough loaves, each baked fresh with love:
Perfect for sharing, gifting, or savoring at home. Thank you to Joyous Baking for generously supporting Place of Refuge Global! ❤️
Starting bid
Savor the taste of locally crafted goodness with this farm-fresh basket from Guthrie Farms! It includes two small-batch salsas (Mild and Pineapple), two jars of pickle spears (Spicy and Dill), and one jar of pickle—all made with fresh ingredients and plenty of hometown flavor. A delicious gift for anyone who loves quality, handcrafted foods.
Starting bid
Step into comfort and durability with a free pair of Steel Blue Work Boots. Known for premium craftsmanship and all-day support, Steel Blue boots are built to handle the toughest jobs while keeping you comfortable. The perfect prize for anyone who works hard and values quality footwear.
Starting bid
Transform your space with this $500 virtual room design package from Ritz Design! This personalized experience includes one virtual room design, a custom mood board, curated furniture and décor recommendations, paint and finish suggestions, direct shopping links, room styling and layout guidance, and one design revision. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or starting from scratch, you’ll receive expert design guidance tailored to your style and budget.
Starting bid
Hit the links with this round of golf for four players, including carts, at Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club. Valued at $280, this certificate is perfect for a day on the course with family, friends, or coworkers. Enjoy a premier golf experience while supporting Place of Refuge Global!
Starting bid
Celebrate the flavors of Oklahoma with this delicious basket filled with locally made favorites! Enjoy fresh baked bread and cinnamon rolls, Swan Bros. summer sausage, Oklahoma cheese, a Route 66 ornament, and an Oklahoma tea towel. A perfect gift for anyone who loves supporting local businesses and savoring the best Oklahoma has to offer.
Starting bid
⛳ Discover Sapulpa’s Newest Golf & Social Experience!
Enjoy a 1- Month Golf Membership at Open Range Golf Club — a $600 value.
Step inside Sapulpa’s newest destination for golf, food, drinks, and a one-of-a-kind night out. Whether you’re improving your game, planning a date night, or gathering with friends,
Open Range offers an elevated indoor golf experience for everyone.
Your membership includes:
• Unlimited access to our putting areas
• Full access to Club facilities & lounge
• 10 total simulator hours
• Priority access to tournaments & Club events
Come experience great golf, great people, and a great atmosphere - right here in Sapulpa.
Donated by Open Range Golf Club.
Starting bid
Take home a premium selection of 12 hand-cut steaks from The Fat Calf Butcher Shop!
Perfect for stocking your freezer, grilling season, or sharing with family and friends. Every bid supports Place of Refuge Global and the children we serve.
Thank you to The Fat Calf Butcher Shop for this generous donation! 🥩
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a luxurious, handcrafted self-care experience! This beautiful basket includes a nourishing jar of Blue Tansy Tallow and a matching Blue Tansy Sugar Scrub, both made with natural ingredients and small-batch crafted in Oklahoma. A perfect gift for anyone who loves clean, wholesome skincare.
Starting bid
Reach your fitness goals with a customized one-on-one training session! Includes a personalized workout, nutrition tips, and expert coaching. Redeem at Anytime Fitness in Sapulpa or Sand Springs, or Body Progression in Bristow. Contact Brandon at 918-807-4028 to schedule.
Starting bid
Reach your fitness goals with a customized one-on-one training session! Includes a personalized workout, nutrition tips, and expert coaching. Redeem at Anytime Fitness in Sapulpa or Sand Springs, or Body Progression in Bristow. Contact Brandon at 918-807-4028 to schedule.
Starting bid
Reach your fitness goals with a customized one-on-one training session! Includes a personalized workout, nutrition tips, and expert coaching. Redeem at Anytime Fitness in Sapulpa or Sand Springs, or Body Progression in Bristow. Contact Brandon at 918-807-4028 to schedule.
Starting bid
Create three custom Christian All Stars t-shirts designed just for you. Choose your style, colors, and design to showcase your faith with handmade, one-of-a-kind streetwear. To redeem, contact [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!