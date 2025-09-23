Author Kathy Robinson Suber

Place To Prosper Inc.

Book-DV, her journey, his perspective. item
In this powerful and unflinchingly honest memoir, Kathy shares her personal journey through the darkness of domestic violence and the path to reclaiming her voice. With raw emotion and unwavering strength, she recounts the moments of fear, resilience, and ultimate survival. This book is more than a testimony - it's a beacon of hope for anyone trapped in the cycle of abuse, a reminder that healing is possible, and that no one is alone. Her Journey, His Perspective stands as a testament to the strength within every survivor and a call to action for those who seek to empower and uplift others.

