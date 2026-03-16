Hosted by

BSA Troop 907

About this event

Placemat Ads

Small Ad - Spring Dinner Only item
Small Ad - Spring Dinner Only
$40

One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on our Spring dinner placemat.

Small Ad Spring & Fall Dinners item
Small Ad Spring & Fall Dinners
$80

One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on both our Spring and Fall dinner placemats. Optional: Submit a separate ad for each event.

Large Ad - Spring Dinner Only item
Large Ad - Spring Dinner Only
$80

One large ad (4" tall x 3" wide) on our Spring dinner placemat.

Large Ad - Spring & Fall item
Large Ad - Spring & Fall
$160

One Large ad (4" tall x 3" wide) on both our Spring and Fall dinner placemats. Optional: Submit a separate ad for each event.

Small Ad/Ticket Bundle - Spring Only item
Small Ad/Ticket Bundle - Spring Only
$125

One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on our Spring dinner placemat. Also includes six tickets for the Spring diner (available at the check-in desk).

Small Ad/Ticket Bundle Spring & Fall item
Small Ad/Ticket Bundle Spring & Fall
$250

One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on both our Spring and Fall dinner placemats. Optional: Submit a separate ad for each event. Also includes six tickets for the Spring and Fall diners (available at the check-in desk).

Large Ad/Ticket Bundle - Spring Only item
Large Ad/Ticket Bundle - Spring Only
$165

One large ad (4" tall x 3" wide) on our Spring dinner placemat. Also includes six tickets for the Spring diner (available at the check-in desk).

Large Ad/Ticket Bundle - Spring & Fall item
Large Ad/Ticket Bundle - Spring & Fall
$330

One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on both our Spring and Fall dinner placemats. Optional: Submit a separate ad for each event. Also includes six tickets for the Spring and Fall diners (available at the check-in desk).

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