Placemat Ads

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One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on our Spring dinner placemat.
One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on both our Spring and Fall dinner placemats. Optional: Submit a separate ad for each event.
One large ad (4" tall x 3" wide) on our Spring dinner placemat.
One Large ad (4" tall x 3" wide) on both our Spring and Fall dinner placemats. Optional: Submit a separate ad for each event.
One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on our Spring dinner placemat. Also includes six tickets for the Spring diner (available at the check-in desk).
One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on both our Spring and Fall dinner placemats. Optional: Submit a separate ad for each event. Also includes six tickets for the Spring and Fall diners (available at the check-in desk).
One large ad (4" tall x 3" wide) on our Spring dinner placemat. Also includes six tickets for the Spring diner (available at the check-in desk).
One small ad (2" tall x 3" wide) on both our Spring and Fall dinner placemats. Optional: Submit a separate ad for each event. Also includes six tickets for the Spring and Fall diners (available at the check-in desk).
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