Placer Robotics 2026 Summer Camps

This is the perfect first step into combat robotics for students in grades 4-7 who want the excitement of BattleBots-style matches—without needing CAD experience or an advanced design background. Over 16 hours, students build a complete 260g combat robot (choose from two proven models), learn safe operation and match strategy, then upgrade and personalize their bot before a final mini-tournament. Students take home their robot and controller at the end of the session.





What students build (and keep): a full combat-ready Repeat Robotics kit that includes a handheld remote/controller, Core 6.0 control module, servo, rechargeable 450mAh battery, charger, and wheels.





How the class runs (4 days):





Day 1 – Build Day: Students assemble their robot from start to finish (typical build time ~4 hours for a 4th grader with support).

Day 2 – Battle Day: Driver practice + first fights. Students learn controls, match flow, and how to improve reliability.

Day 3 – Mod Day: Upgrade time—students brainstorm and build improvements (and may add an “impactor”/attachment depending on the session plan).

Day 4 – Tournament Day: Final tuning + a structured mini-tournament and awards.









Pricing: $449 total (instruction + robot kit)





Best for: Grades 4–7 students who love building, tinkering, and friendly “smash” competition—and want a structured, success-guaranteed entry point before more advanced combat design programs.