Polish National Alliance Council 21

Hosted by

Polish National Alliance Council 21

About this event

Add a donation for Polish National Alliance Council 21

$

Sales closed

Placki Cooking Class & Lounge Food Orders

1627 Eastern Ave

Baltimore, MD 21231, USA

Cooking Class Student - 11:00 AM (Session 1)
$35

Learn the techniques used in making authentic Polish potato pancakes (placki ziemniaczane) with a bonus of traditional Polish mushroom soup (zupa grzybowa).

Cooking Class Student - 3:30 PM (Session 2)
$35

Learn the techniques used in making authentic Polish potato pancakes (placki ziemniaczane) with a bonus of traditional Polish mushroom soup (zupa grzybowa).

Food Order - Potato Pancakes with a Bowl of Soup
$10

Order potato pancakes with a bowl of soup to enjoy in the Lounge or take home.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!