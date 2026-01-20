Placki Cooking Class & Lounge Food Orders

Hosted by
About this event
$
Learn the techniques used in making authentic Polish potato pancakes (placki ziemniaczane) with a bonus of traditional Polish mushroom soup (zupa grzybowa).
Order potato pancakes with a bowl of soup to enjoy in the Lounge or take home.
