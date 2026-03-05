Plain Local Youth Lacrosse Club 2026 Season Registration 3 Month Payment Option

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Renews monthly
3 Monthly Payments for Registration for the 2026 Regular Season (February-May 2026)
Renews monthly
Registration for the 2026 Regular Season (February-May 2026)
Renews monthly
Registration for the 2026 Regular Season (February-May 2026)
Renews monthly
Registration for the 2026 Regular Season (February-May 2026)
Renews monthly
Registration for the 2026 Regular Season (February-May 2026)
Renews monthly
Registration for the 2026 Regular Season (February-May 2026)
Renews monthly
Registration for the 2026 Regular Season (February-May 2026)
$
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