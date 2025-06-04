Plainfield Pride

Offered by

Plainfield Pride

About the memberships

Plainfield Pride Business Membership

Business Ally - $25/mo
$25

Renews monthly

Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program: ✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience. ✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses. ✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity.
Business Ally - $50/mo
$50

Renews monthly

Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program: ✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience. ✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses. ✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity. ✅ Yearly Email Blast – Connect with our extensive database through a dedicated promotional email.
Business Ally - $75/mo
$75

Renews monthly

Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program: ✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience. ✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses. ✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity. ✅ Yearly Email Blast – Connect with our extensive database through a dedicated promotional email. ✅ Event Sponsor for one of our large Events.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!