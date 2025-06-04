Plainfield Pride Business Membership

Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program:
✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience.
✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses.
✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity.
Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program:
✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience.
✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses.
✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity.
Business Ally - $50/mo
$50
Renews monthly
Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program:
✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience.
✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses.
✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity.
✅ Yearly Email Blast – Connect with our extensive database through a dedicated promotional email.
Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program:
✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience.
✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses.
✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity.
✅ Yearly Email Blast – Connect with our extensive database through a dedicated promotional email.
Business Ally - $75/mo
$75
Renews monthly
Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program:
✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience.
✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses.
✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity.
✅ Yearly Email Blast – Connect with our extensive database through a dedicated promotional email.
✅ Event Sponsor for one of our large Events.
Benefits of Joining Our LGBTQIA+ Friendly Business Program:
✅ Exclusive Social Media Feature – Get highlighted on our platforms to reach a broader, engaged audience.
✅ Business Listing on Our Website – Gain visibility by being featured in our directory of LGBTQIA+ welcoming businesses.
✅ Window Cling – Display our official LGBTQIA+ Friendly decal to show customers your commitment to inclusivity.
✅ Yearly Email Blast – Connect with our extensive database through a dedicated promotional email.
✅ Event Sponsor for one of our large Events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!