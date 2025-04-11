Plan-It-Life, Inc. Annual Holiday Fundraiser

1800 Eagle Glen Pkwy

Corona, CA 92883, USA

Brunch Event Ticket
$85
Available until Dec 6

Brunch Event Ticket

Guardian Sponsor
$5,000
Available until Dec 1

• Eight (8) premium reserved seating tickets

• Recognition from the stage

• Opportunity to provide welcome remarks

• Full-page advertisement in the event program

• Logo or name displayed on the front page of the website (1 year)

• Logo or name on all event signage

• Recognition marketing on digital platforms


Protector Sponsor
$3,000
Available until Dec 1

• Eight (8) reserved seating tickets

• Recognition from the stage

• Half-page advertisement in the event program

• Logo or name displayed on the front page of the website (6 months)

• Logo or name on all event signage

• Recognition marketing on digital platforms

Advocate Sponsor
$1,500
Available until Dec 1

• Six (6) reserved seating tickets

• Recognition from the stage

• Quarter-page advertisement in the event program

• Logo or name in sponsor section of the website (3 months)

• Logo or name on all event signage

• Recognition marketing on digital platforms

Supporter Sponsor
$750
Available until Dec 1

• Four (4) reserved seating tickets

• Special mention in the event program

• Logo or name in sponsor section of the website (3 months)

• Logo or name on all event signage

• One-time social media shoutout


Friend Sponsor
$500
Available until Dec 1

• Four (4) reserved seating tickets

• Name in sponsor section of the website (3 months)

• Name on all event signage

• One-time social media shoutout



Giving Heart Sponsor
$250
Available until Dec 1

• Donation of two (2) seats at the event (beneficiaries TBD)

• Name on all event signage

