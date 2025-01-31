eventClosed

Planet in Mind's Fundraising Auction

They Call Me No Sam (Signed Copy) item
They Call Me No Sam (Signed Copy)
$20

Signed Copy! From Drew Daywalt, the hilarious #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Day the Crayons Quit, and illustrator Mike Lowery comes a heavily illustrated, paper-over-board middle grade novel about Sam, a noble pug who will go to any lengths to protect his family from the bad guys!
The Day the Crayons Quit (Signed Copy) item
The Day the Crayons Quit (Signed Copy)
$20

The hilarious, colorful #1 New York Times bestselling phenomenon that every kid wants! A Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers collaboration, which is just as great as it sounds. For every young artist, crayons are a necessity. But what happens if one day the crayons just up and quit? Goodreads’ 2013 Best Picture Book of the Year Winner of the E.B. White Read-Aloud Award
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors (Signed Copy) item
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors (Signed Copy)
$20

From acclaimed, bestselling creators Drew Daywalt, author of The Day the Crayons Quit and The Day the Crayons Came Home, and Adam Rex, author-illustrator of Frankenstein Makes a Sandwich, comes a laugh-out-loud hilarious picture book about the epic tale of the classic game Rock, Paper, Scissors.
Hyper Real Simulation - Original artwork by Drew Daywalt item
Hyper Real Simulation - Original artwork by Drew Daywalt
$1,000

Original artwork by New York Times Best Selling Author, Drew Daywalt. "Hyper Real Simulation" 24"x36" Mixed Media Mounted Paper on Canvas
Vintage Marc Jacobs Mens Cologone item
Vintage Marc Jacobs Mens Cologone
$200

Vintage Marc Jacobs Mens Cologne. No longer made. 2.5 oz. Box is still wrapped in its cellophane.
Spring Craft Gift Basket item
Spring Craft Gift Basket
$100

A gift basket with various spring crafts and home decor.
Rose Bowl 2026 with Rose Parade item
Rose Bowl 2026 with Rose Parade
$3,960

● 2 corner mid-level tickets to the 2026 Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Game on January 1st ● 2 grandstand seating tickets to the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade Start-off the first day of the New Year with a bang by attending the Tournament of Roses Parade. Your grandstand seats will immerse you in the action of the vibrant parade that is the center of all attention in Pasadena, featuring intricately designed floats, marching bands, and equestrian units, captivating millions of viewers around the world. As the excitement continues to build, head to the Rose Bowl Stadium, soak in the beauty of the breathtaking scenery and enjoy the big game! The stadium can accommodate over 90,000 spectators and the spacious seating allows for an electric atmosphere creating an unforgettable experience! Accommodations Enjoy a 3-night stay for 2 (standard guest room, double occupancy) at The Glenmark Hotel or similar in Pasadena, California area. *Flight not Included
Super Bowl LX item
Super Bowl LX
$25,000

Enjoy two upper-level end-zone or corner tickets to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Accommodations Enjoy a 3-night stay for 2 (check-in Friday, check- out Monday in a standard guest room, double occupancy) at accommodations in the Santa Clara, California area. *Flight not Included
San Diego Zoo Family Adventure for 4 item
San Diego Zoo Family Adventure for 4
$3,210

● Two-Day Admission to the World-Famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Safari Park for 4 ● Admission to the Animals in Action Special Experience (while at the Zoo) for 4 ● 3-night stay at the Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton or similar in San Diego The San Diego Zoo is 100 acres and well-known for its lush, naturalistic habitats and unique animal encounters with home to more than 3,700 rare and endangered animals representing approximately 660 species and more than 700,000 plants. The park is immaculate, the animals are up close and the zoo is an awesome place to teach parents and children about animals, all while in a safe and nurturing environment for the animals because when wildlife thrives, all life thrives. *Flight not Included
Best of Sonoma for 2 item
Best of Sonoma for 2
$4,284

- Gundlach Bundschu Tour & Tasting for 2 - St. Francis Wine & Seasonal Food Pairing for 2 - Kunde Family Winery Mountain Top Tasting for 2 - 6 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service - 3-night stay in a standard guest room near downtown Sonoma *Flight not Included
Napa Grandeur for 2 item
Napa Grandeur for 2
$4,554

- Schramsberg Vineyards Cave Tour & Tasting with cheese pairings for 2 - Quintessa Estate Tasting & Tour for 2 - Palmaz Vineyards Tour & Tasting with paired hors d’oeuvres for 2 - 6 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service - 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Marriott, Cambria, Hilton or similar *Flight not Included
Napa Sip and Swing for 2 item
Napa Sip and Swing for 2
$4,770

• Tastings at your choice of two wineries for 2 • Robert Sinskey Chef’s Table -OR- Brasswood Lunch Pairing for 2 • 8 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service for 2 • 18 holes with cart at Chardonnay Golf Club -OR- Eagle Vines Golf Club for 2 • 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Marriott, Cambria, Hilton, Embassy or similar *Flight not Included
Napa Valley Stay and Play for 2 item
Napa Valley Stay and Play for 2
$2,340

● 18 holes of golf with riding cart at Chardonnay Golf Club for 2 ● 18 holes of golf with riding cart at Eagle Vines Golf Club for 2 ● 3-night stay at the Marriott, Cambria, Hilton in Napa Valley *Flight not Included
Napa Valley Stay and Play for 4 item
Napa Valley Stay and Play for 4
$4,680

● 18 holes of golf with riding cart at Chardonnay Golf Club for 4 ● 18 holes of golf with riding cart at Eagle Vines Golf Club for 4 ● 3-night stay at the Marriott, Cambria, Hilton in Napa Valley *Flight not Included
America's Cup yacht sailing experience for 2, San Francisco item
America's Cup yacht sailing experience for 2, San Francisco
$3,300

America's Cup yacht sailing experience for 2 in San Francisco 3-night stay at the Marriott, Hilton, Cambria or similar accommodations Enjoy a 2.5-hour hands-on sailing experience for two aboard the famous America’s Cup Challenger, USA76 all-carbon racing yacht for an exhilarating sail across the San Francisco waterfront and under the Golden Gate Bridge. Take in the culture buzz of the oldest trophy in international sports and experience it on the yacht that Oracle Team USA raced to challenge for the 31st America’s Cup in 2003! Be the skipper as you take your turn at the helm of this high speed yacht. Help with the ‘hoist’. Take your turn as a ‘grinder’ on the big sail trim controls affectionately known as coffee grinders. Or if you prefer, just sit back, relax and enjoy the ride. *Flight not Included
Heavenly Hawaii item
Heavenly Hawaii
$1,700

2 guest, 7 nights. Seek sun-kissed serenity in Hawaii at your choice of breathtaking luxury resorts on Oahu or the Big Island. Unwind in a sumptuous Queen or Double Bed suite with private bathroom and sweeping views. Indulge with first-class amenities, from on-site tennis and golf to beach access, swimming pools, spas, and more. *Flight not inluded.
Private Chef Soiree item
Private Chef Soiree
$2,220

Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for you and up to five guests. Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up. Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.
Jewel of Mexico item
Jewel of Mexico
$1,300

2 guests, 4 nights Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts. Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more. Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay. *Flight not Included
Into the Wild item
Into the Wild
$3,500

2 guests, 3 nights Answer the call of the Great American Outdoors with an upscale glamping retreat to your choice of three breathtaking National Parks. Our Winner’s Choice experiences let guests choose from a selection of curated stays. Each experience comes with luxurious accommodation, exclusive amenities, and Premium Guest Services for trip planning, so winners can sit back and relax in their choice of paradise. *Flight not Included

