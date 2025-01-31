Planet in Mind's Fundraising Auction

● 2 corner mid-level tickets to the 2026 Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Game on January 1st ● 2 grandstand seating tickets to the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade Start-off the first day of the New Year with a bang by attending the Tournament of Roses Parade. Your grandstand seats will immerse you in the action of the vibrant parade that is the center of all attention in Pasadena, featuring intricately designed floats, marching bands, and equestrian units, captivating millions of viewers around the world. As the excitement continues to build, head to the Rose Bowl Stadium, soak in the beauty of the breathtaking scenery and enjoy the big game! The stadium can accommodate over 90,000 spectators and the spacious seating allows for an electric atmosphere creating an unforgettable experience! Accommodations Enjoy a 3-night stay for 2 (standard guest room, double occupancy) at The Glenmark Hotel or similar in Pasadena, California area. *Flight not Included

