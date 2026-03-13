Planet New Canaan's Online Shop

About this shop
Retail Value: $30.
Food safe 5-gallon bucket with screw top lid to prevent leakage and odors. Includes 25 BPI certified compostable liner bags and an infographic showing accepted and non-accepted items at Transfer Station.
Note: A Transfer Station permit is required: https://newcanaanct.info/transfer-station/
Pick up/Delivery Instructions: Your Zero Waste Kitchen Kit can be picked up in central New Canaan. Detailed instructions will be sent with your confirmation email.
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