Planet New Canaan Inc

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Planet New Canaan Inc

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Planet New Canaan's Online Shop

Zero Waste Kitchen Kit item
Zero Waste Kitchen Kit
$15

Retail Value: $30.


Food safe 5-gallon bucket with screw top lid to prevent leakage and odors. Includes 25 BPI certified compostable liner bags and an infographic showing accepted and non-accepted items at Transfer Station.


Note: A Transfer Station permit is required: https://newcanaanct.info/transfer-station/


Pick up/Delivery Instructions: Your Zero Waste Kitchen Kit can be picked up in central New Canaan. Detailed instructions will be sent with your confirmation email.

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