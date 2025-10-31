Hosted by

Planned To A T Inc's Silent Auction

Michael Jordan Gift Box
$100

Starting bid

Retailed between $500-$1,000 this exclusive Jordan Brand Box was donated to help the next generation of young people!


GIFT BAGS INCLUDE VARIOUS CLOTHING ITEMS, ACCESSORIES, AND ONE (1) PAIR OF JORDAN BRAND SNEAKERS. ALL ITEMS WILL BE CHOSEN AT THE SOLE DISCRETION OF THE JORDAN BRAND AND CANNOT BE RETURNED OR EXCHANGED.

Jewel Of Mexico (4 nights)
$900

Starting bid

Website: https://luxgive.com/experience/jewel-of-mexico-four-nights **Flights are not included ! Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
  • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Las Vegas Lights
$1,200

Starting bid

Website: https://luxgive.com/experience/las-vegas-lights **Flights are not included ! Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, images displayed depict a hotel room type at multiple resorts. Your room may differ from the images shown, and resort amenities vary. Maximum occupancy of 2 adults and 2 children under 12. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
  • Please note that a $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at check-out. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees for access.
  • Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.

