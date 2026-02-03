Shaping NY: Planning Advocacy in Action Summit

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About this event
$
Includes the full program, live in Albany, and lunch. Your ticket helps us defray the cost of the event.
Includes the full program from your own location. Lunch on your own. Your ticket helps us defray the cost of recording and streaming this event.
Can't make it on the 10th? Get priority access to the event recording with an exclusive link for 14 days before anyone else. Your ticket helps us defray the cost of recording and streaming this event.
You can add pre-paid parking to take advantage of our group rate in the Albany Parking Authority's Quackenbush Garage located next to the event. This must be added in advance and is not available at the event - regular rates will apply and you will be responsible for parking costs.
Join the WNY Section for an evening event following our program. The evening event will be at Resurgence Brewing Co. (55 Chicago St, Buffalo, NY 14204) starting at 6pm. Cash bar.
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