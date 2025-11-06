Plano Senior High School Swimming And Diving Booster Club's Silent Auction

3409 Caleche Ct, Plano, TX 75023, USA
Starting bid
One free delicious sandwich of your choice.
Visit McAlister's Deli for their famous handcrafted sandwiches, fresh salads, giant spuds, and their Famous Sweet Tea!
Total Value ~ $10
Starting bid
Gift package includes:
Portillo's is known for their famous Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salad, cheese fries, homemade chocolate cake, and chocolate shakes! A perfect meal for any swimmer or swimmer supporter!
Total Value ~ $15
Starting bid
From never ending servings of freshly baked breadsticks and iconic garden salad, to our homemade soups and sauces, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Olive Garden.
Total Value $25
Starting bid
Two $20 gift cards to First Watch
Also includes a nice metal cup (with First Watch logo) with a lid.
First Watch is popular local spot that serves breakfast, brunch or lunch. Chef-driven menu of elevated classics and seasonal specialities.
Total value $40 (does not apply to sales tax and gratuity)
Starting bid
Dinner for Two Certificate. Includes one appetizer, two entrees, and one dessert.
At Chuy's, enjoy bold Tex-Mex flavors and Texas-size plates that won't break the bank. Stop by today for fresh, made-from-scratch dishes in a vibrant, fun atmosphere!
Total Value ~ $50 (excludes gratuity and alcohol)
Starting bid
Located in the Shops at Legacy, Seasons 52 is your destination for seasonal cooking. The menu changes with the season to feature 100% fresh whole produce. Food is prepared using an oak-fire grill and brick oven roast so everything is full of flavor and naturally lighter.
Total Value $52
Card expires 05/30/2026
Starting bid
CraftWay Kitchen is a favorite spot with the locals. Expect a lively, bustling atmosphere each evening. Local artwork, open kitchen and a welcoming staff greet you at the door. It’s our craveable food that keeps our regulars coming back for more.
Total value $100
Expires 09/29/2026
Starting bid
This amazing Raising Cane's Gift basket includes:
A perfect gift for any lover of Cane's craveable chicken fingers, this item was generously donated by Raising Canes!
Total Value $100
Starting bid
No store does more than your H-E-B, where you'll find savings on products you love, without compromise of convenience, quality or selection. Free Curbside!
Total Value $200
Starting bid
Four $25 Market Street Gift Cards.
Market Street is a grocery store “where everyday meets gourmet.” Each location provides a unique and inspiring shopping experience for guests who care about food, want a healthier lifestyle and are open to fresh new food ideas. At Market Street, store guests can take care of their entire grocery list, find their favorite specialty items and take care of special events with our concierge, catering, floral and bakery experts. Market Street’s atmosphere is unparalleled so come by and see the Market Street experience for yourself! They offer organic products and prepared foods, plus a meat market and a cafe.
Total Value $100
Starting bid
Basic Pen Turning Class
HANDS-ON. 14 Years and older, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Join Chuck Silber as he brings the world of pen turning to life. Pen turning on the lathe is a great hobby that can also make extra money. Chuck has a great hands-on approach to teaching and will show students all the steps of how to set up your lathe with the right mandrel and bushings for easy pen turning with great results. You will leave the class with a top notch looking pen and the skills needed to make many more.
Whether you're a seasoned artisan or a novice enthusiast, shop Woodcraft for expert advice, unbeatable prices, superior brands, and a woodworking experience second to none.
Total Value $115
Starting bid
White Water Express Car Wash provides the highest quality car wash services, with professional staff to tend to your every need! Large or small, you can receive an express car wash with high-intensity tri-foam polish, wheel cleaning, rain repellant, tire shine, flash dry, and more, plus always FREE vacuums!
Gift package includes:
Total Value ~ $110
Expires six months from issue date.
Starting bid
Beautiful Kendra Scott Gold Sand Dollar Pendant:
Life’s a beach—why not embrace it? With the Sand Dollar Gold Short Pendant Necklace, you can take an ocean treasure with you anywhere you go. Complete with carved mother-of-pearl and a dainty Figaro chain, this piece is a necessary accessory for any excursion.
Total Value $75
Starting bid
Autographed by CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys!
This item was generously donated by Taryn's dad, Patrick! Thank you for your support!
Total Value ~ $200
Starting bid
10 pack of classes
Reformed Pilates offers a contemporary approach to Pilates with their 50-minute group reformer classes. Each Reform class follows a specific structure, flow, and method designed to give you a full-body workout that is accessible to all ability levels.
Total Value $300
Expires 11/19/2026
Starting bid
This deluxe gift basket is perfect for any car lover or would make a great gift for a first time driver!
The basket is filled with useful automotive themed items, including a four port car charger, flashlight, emergency hammer...
Also includes a gift card for one free oil change and a coupon for 25% off any repair service.
At Integrity 1st Car Pros, we combine cutting-edge technology with ASE-certified technicians to deliver efficient service for all vehicle makes and models.
Total Value ~ $200
Starting bid
Chicken N Pickle Allen has generous donated to our silent auction. The gift package includes two adult Sunday Brunch Buffets, two child Sunday Brunch Buffets , and one hour of court time with equipment.
Chicken N Pickle is the perfect spot to grab some chicken and play games with friends, family or co-workers. Chicken so good you'll forget you lost the match. It's the food. It's the vibes.
Total Value: $150
Starting bid
Novaa Light Pad with remote control
Using red light therapy, Novaa Light Pad is the Deep Healing Therapy Pad clinically proven to naturally relieve nerve, join and muscle pain. Reduce arthritis, inflammations and chronic pain. Heal your back, knees, and neck faster.
Novaalab is a consumer health and wellness technology company that specializes in red light therapy devices. Their mission is to provide accessible, non-invasive, and effective solutions for pain relief, enhanced recovery, and overall wellness using medical-grade red and near-infrared light technology.
Total Value: $ 349.90
Starting bid
$50 off Game Play!
Topgolf is a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy, paired with an outstanding food and beverage menu. Each bay can accommodate up to six people, making it a popular spot for social gatherings, parties, and events.
Total Value $50
Starting bid
Salon Service includes:
Becca Wilkerson has over 20 years experience in the salon industry. She specializes in both custom color and designer hair cutting techniques:
Total Value: $275
Starting bid
60 Minute Design Consultation
DenyRae designs has been serving the metroplex for over a decade. We strive to design spaces you can call home and love to live in.
Total Value $175
Starting bid
Grab a friend and learn the skills needed to climb independently at Movement Gyms with an intro to rope climbing -OR- intro to bouldering course for two.
Movement Gyms in Plano boasts an impressive array of climbing options, including 5,000 sqft of indoor bouldering, 20,000 sqft of top-rope, lead climbing, auto-belays, and speed climbing walls.
Total Value $60
Expires: 11/19/2026
Starting bid
Crull Fitness Package includes a free one month membership and three personal training sessions!
Crull Fitness is the premier provider of youth sports specific training in DFW since 2001. Crull Fitness is family owned and operated and offers Sports Performance training, Adult Personal Training, Special Needs Training and basic gym membership.
Total Value: ~$175
Expires:
