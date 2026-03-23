Plant Based Food Charity Sale 蔬食義賣, by Michigan Zhong Shu Temple

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$50 per 60 pieces / per party tray, vegan
(Ingredients: Sushi rice, avocado, tofu, vinegar, sugar, vegetables.)
$7 per 8 pieces / per small box, vegan (Minimum 5 orders)
(Ingredients: Sushi rice, avocado, tofu, vinegar, sugar, vegetables.)
$30 per 20 pieces, vegan
(Ingredients: Sushi rice, vinegar, sugar, vegetarian floss)
$40 per tray, Aluminum Pan 9"x9" (4 quart/for 8 persons), vegan
(Ingredients: White rice, quinoa, cabbage, carrot, green bean, tofu.)
$40 per tray, Aluminum Pan 9"x9" (4 quart/for 8 persons), vegan
(Ingredients: Rice noodles, tofu skins, and vegetables)
$20 per 40 pieces, vegan
(Ingredients: Flour, tofu, and vegetables.)
$30 per 16 pieces, vegan
(Ingredients: Chinese cabbage, plain rice flour, tofu, and other vegetables.)
$40 per 16 pieces (Available only in winter, seasonal 季節性 ), vegan
(Ingredients: Pickled cabbage, plain rice flour, tofu, and other vegetables.)
$15 per tray (8" diameter), vegan
(Ingredients: Shredded Chinese radish, plain rice flour, mushroom, five spice)
$15 per tray (8" diameter), vegan
(Ingredients: taro, plain rice flour, mushroom, five spice)
$7 per 2-lb bag only available when in stock, vegan
(Ingredients: fresh bean curd, out of soy beans)
$20 per 4 pieces, (Special Order once a year in May-July only), vegan
(Ingredients: sticky rice, mung bean, peanut, tofu, Kabocha squash)
$8 per item (~780g), vegan kimchi
(Ingredients: napa cabbage, apples, pear, chili, and coarse sea salt)
$20 per 40 pieces, vegan
(Ingredients: all-purpose flour, sweet potato powder, mushroom, and other vegetables.)
$5 per order, plus 15% tip, to have this order ready sooner
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