I-kuan Tao Foundation Of America

Offered by

I-kuan Tao Foundation Of America

About this shop

Plant Based Food Charity Sale 蔬食義賣, by Michigan Zhong Shu Temple

Sushi 壽司 60 pieces item
Sushi 壽司 60 pieces
$50

$50 per 60 pieces / per party tray, vegan
(Ingredients: Sushi rice, avocado, tofu, vinegar, sugar, vegetables.)

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Sushi 壽司 8 pieces item
Sushi 壽司 8 pieces
$7

$7 per 8 pieces / per small box, vegan (Minimum 5 orders)
(Ingredients: Sushi rice, avocado, tofu, vinegar, sugar, vegetables.)

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Inari Sushi 豆腐皮壽司 20 pieces item
Inari Sushi 豆腐皮壽司 20 pieces
$30

$30 per 20 pieces, vegan
(Ingredients: Sushi rice, vinegar, sugar, vegetarian floss)

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Fried Rice 炒飯 per tray item
Fried Rice 炒飯 per tray
$40

$40 per tray, Aluminum Pan 9"x9" (4 quart/for 8 persons), vegan
(Ingredients: White rice, quinoa, cabbage, carrot, green bean, tofu.)

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Fried Rice Noodle 炒米粉 per tray item
Fried Rice Noodle 炒米粉 per tray
$40

$40 per tray, Aluminum Pan 9"x9" (4 quart/for 8 persons), vegan
(Ingredients: Rice noodles, tofu skins, and vegetables)

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Frozen Vegetable Dumpling 水餃 40 pieces item
Frozen Vegetable Dumpling 水餃 40 pieces
$20

$20 per 40 pieces, vegan
(Ingredients: Flour, tofu, and vegetables.)

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Steamed Cabbage Buns (Bao Zi) 高麗菜包子 16 pieces item
Steamed Cabbage Buns (Bao Zi) 高麗菜包子 16 pieces
$30

$30 per 16 pieces, vegan
(Ingredients: Chinese cabbage, plain rice flour, tofu, and other vegetables.)

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Steamed Pickled Cabbage Buns (Bao Zi) 酸菜包子 16 pieces item
Steamed Pickled Cabbage Buns (Bao Zi) 酸菜包子 16 pieces
$40

$40 per 16 pieces (Available only in winter, seasonal 季節性 ), vegan
(Ingredients: Pickled cabbage, plain rice flour, tofu, and other vegetables.)

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Chinese Turnip Cake 蘿蔔糕 per tray item
Chinese Turnip Cake 蘿蔔糕 per tray
$15

$15 per tray (8" diameter), vegan
(Ingredients: Shredded Chinese radish, plain rice flour, mushroom, five spice)

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Chinese Taro Cake 芋頭糕 per tray item
Chinese Taro Cake 芋頭糕 per tray
$15

$15 per tray (8" diameter), vegan
(Ingredients: taro, plain rice flour, mushroom, five spice)

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Tofu Skin 豆包 per 2-lb bag item
Tofu Skin 豆包 per 2-lb bag
$7

$7 per 2-lb bag only available when in stock, vegan
(Ingredients: fresh bean curd, out of soy beans)

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Zong Zi 粽子 per 4 pieces (Special Order only) item
Zong Zi 粽子 per 4 pieces (Special Order only)
$20

$20 per 4 pieces, (Special Order once a year in May-July only), vegan
(Ingredients: sticky rice, mung bean, peanut, tofu, Kabocha squash)

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Vegan Kimchi 泡菜 per 1 item item
Vegan Kimchi 泡菜 per 1 item
$8

$8 per item (~780g), vegan kimchi
(Ingredients: napa cabbage, apples, pear, chili, and coarse sea salt)

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Wonton 餛飩 per 40 pieces item
Wonton 餛飩 per 40 pieces
$20

$20 per 40 pieces, vegan
(Ingredients: all-purpose flour, sweet potato powder, mushroom, and other vegetables.)

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Have my order expedited (Optional) - $5 plus 15% tip item
Have my order expedited (Optional) - $5 plus 15% tip
$5

$5 per order, plus 15% tip, to have this order ready sooner

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