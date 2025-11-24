Hosted by
First Leaf Admission
This option is available for first-time guests and for anyone who may not be able to afford a bingo ticket. Green Thumb Collective always aims to make our events accessible and welcoming for everyone.
General Admission is set at 10 dollars through the end of the year. Beginning next year, these tickets will adjust to our updated pricing.
Community Participation Disclaimer: This ticket is a donation toward Green Thumb Collective’s community programs. Plant Bingo is a community-based participation activity, not a gambling event, and no winnings are guaranteed.
Preferred Admission is our standard price used across all other Plant Bingo locations. The 15-dollar ticket helps cover essential operational costs such as storage in Tomball, nonprofit fees, subscriptions, and printing for events. Your support allows us to continue providing meaningful activities and events to the public.
