Plant Sale

Sedum Morganium is a succulent perennial with trailing stems and can grow up to 24 inches long with pink or red blooms in the summer
Echeveria Elegans
$15
Succulent evergreen perennial grows 2-4in tall to 20 inches wide; flowers with yellow tips in winter and spring.
Baby Spider Plant
$10
Chlorophytum comosums thrive in water and partial light, and will grow up to 24 inches tall.
Details: Spider plant care is easy to do as the plant can handle a variety of indoor growing conditions. And because they are easy to grow, they are a great choice for beginners, those who think they kill plants or those with busier schedules. They also purify the air by absorbing chemicals!
Aloe Vera
$15
Your best sunburn buddy!
Spider Plant
$10
Small Striped Chlorophytum comosums for you to nurture and grow up to 24 inches tall.
Details: Spider plant care is easy to do as the plant can handle a variety of indoor growing conditions. And because they are easy to grow, they are a great choice for beginners, those who think they kill plants or those with busier schedules. They also purify the air by absorbing chemicals!
