Upper Dam Pond Conservation Association

Hosted by

Upper Dam Pond Conservation Association

About this event

Plant Sale

6 White Rock Rd

Coventry, RI 02816, USA

Perennial - Hybrid Varieties
$10

The gift that keeps on giving - Perennials will come back each year!


Pre-order and pick your favorite when you arrive.

Perennial - Common Varieties
$5

The gift that keeps on giving - Perennials will come back each year!


Pre-order and pick your favorite when you arrive.

Herb or Vegetable
$5

Enjoy some home-grown herbs and vegetables for a healthy addition to any meal!


Pre-order today and pick your favorites when you arrive.

Succulent - Small
$5

Small succulent evergreen house plant - A low maintenance colorful addition to your shelf!

Succulent - Large
$10

Small succulent evergreen house plant - A low maintenance colorful addition to your shelf!

Add a donation for Upper Dam Pond Conservation Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!