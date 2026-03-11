Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

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Concord Magnet School PTA (PTSA Connecticut Congress)

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Plant the Seeds, Support CMS 🌱

Tomato Seeds item
Tomato Seeds
$2

Tomato Seeds – $2 🌱🍅

Grow your own delicious tomatoes while supporting CMS! Each purchase includes a seed packet of tomato seeds along with easy-to-follow planting and growing instructions, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced gardeners.


Plant • Grow • Support CMS!

Pea Seeds item
Pea Seeds
$2

Pea Seeds – $2 🌱🍅

Grow your own delicious tomatoes while supporting CMS! Each purchase includes a seed packet of pea seeds along with easy-to-follow planting and growing instructions, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced gardeners.


Plant • Grow • Support CMS!

Green Bean Seeds item
Green Bean Seeds
$2

Green Bean Seeds – $2 🌱🍅

Grow your own delicious tomatoes while supporting CMS! Each purchase includes a seed packet of green bean seeds along with easy-to-follow planting and growing instructions, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced gardeners.


Plant • Grow • Support CMS!

Cucumber Seeds item
Cucumber Seeds
$2

Cucumber Seeds – $2 🌱🍅

Grow your own delicious tomatoes while supporting CMS! Each purchase includes a seed packet of cucumber seeds along with easy-to-follow planting and growing instructions, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced gardeners.


Plant • Grow • Support CMS!

Sunflower Seeds item
Sunflower Seeds
$2

Sunflower Seeds – $2 🌱🍅

Grow your own delicious tomatoes while supporting CMS! Each purchase includes a seed packet of sunflower seeds along with easy-to-follow planting and growing instructions, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced gardeners.


Plant • Grow • Support CMS!

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