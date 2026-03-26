Plantable Food Preorder

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1 cup of coffee
1 soda with options like coca-cola, sprite, olipop, and more
1 cup of tea
1 bag of 3 beignets
1 panini with options for meat, turkey or ham, and cheese, cheddar or pepper jack. Also comes with condiment of choice: mayo, mustard, or pesto.
1 panini with options for cheese, cheddar or pepper jack. Also comes with condiment of choice: mayo, mustard, or pesto.
1 bag of chips
Comes with panini, soda, and chips.
Comes with panini, soda, and chips. With choice of soup or salad.
$
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