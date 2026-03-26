Plantable Inc

Hosted by

Plantable Inc

About this event

Plantable Food Preorder

Coffee
$2

1 cup of coffee

Soda
$2

1 soda with options like coca-cola, sprite, olipop, and more

Tea
$1

1 cup of tea

Beignets
$5

1 bag of 3 beignets

Meat and Cheese Panini
$8

1 panini with options for meat, turkey or ham, and cheese, cheddar or pepper jack. Also comes with condiment of choice: mayo, mustard, or pesto.

Cheese Panini
$8

1 panini with options for cheese, cheddar or pepper jack. Also comes with condiment of choice: mayo, mustard, or pesto.

Chips
$2

1 bag of chips

Plantable Meal
$12

Comes with panini, soda, and chips.

Manager's Special
$15

Comes with panini, soda, and chips. With choice of soup or salad.

Add a donation for Plantable Inc

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