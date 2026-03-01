PlantCon Chicago 2026

$49 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer! Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.



Lowest price! Day of tickets will go up to $55 plus tax at the door.

Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

Woven PlantCon Wristband (Your ticket in and out of the event!)

Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)

Access to All Presentations on-site

Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event

Re-Entry Permitted





Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.



**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**