With Heart

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With Heart

About this event

PlantCon Chicago 2026

5555 N River Rd

Rosemont, IL 60018, USA

General Admission 2-DAY PASS
$54.02

$49 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer! Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

Lowest price! Day of tickets will go up to $55 plus tax at the door.

  • Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
  • Woven PlantCon Wristband (Your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)
  • Access to All Presentations on-site
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event
  • Re-Entry Permitted


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Early Entry Pass
$137.81

$125 plus tax for Early Entry Pass (ENTRY AT 9:00AM)


  • Early Entry to PlantCon on both days at 9am
  • Woven PlantCon Wristband (Your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • 1 choice of free PlantCon Merch
  • Special Early Entry Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • Plus all Perks of GA 2-Day Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 1 hour before the general public at 10am.


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

VIP Access Pass
$274.52

$249 plus tax for the VIP Access Pass (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) For those who want the best experience at PlantCon!

  • Early Entry to PlantCon on both days at 8am
  • Woven PlantCon Wristband (Your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • 1 choice of free PlantCon Merch
  • Special VIP Badge with PlantCon Lanyard and Commemorative Pin!
  • PlantCon Tote Bag
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 3 weeks before the event (2 weeks before GA!) 
  • $25 Credit towards a Workshop of your choice (a custom code will be sent to your email 3-5 days before Workshop registration opens!)
  • Reserved VIP front rows at Presentations. First come, first served.
  • Complimentary Plant Locker access, a secure and monitored private area to drop off your plants for storage. For other guests, it’s $10 per sq. ft.
  • Friday Opening Reception Entry
  • Plus all perks of Early Entry Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 2 hours before the general public at 10am.



Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Buy More Save More Discount: General Admission 2-DAY PASS
$48.51

Discounted $44 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Must purchase a minimum of 3 tickets in order to purchase these tickets at this discounted price.
The best value PlantCon has to offer for multiple ticket purchase. Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

  • Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
  • Woven PlantCon Wristband (This will be your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)
  • Access to All Presentations on-site
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event
  • Re-Entry Permitted


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Sunday Single Day Pass
$43

$39 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Single-Entry pass for Sunday 6/21.
Lowest price! Day of tickets will go up to $45 plus tax at the door

  • Admission to PlantCon for Sunday 6/21
  • Woven PlantCon Wristband (Your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • One time entry, no Re-entry allowed
  • Access to All Presentations on-site


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

General Admission Children
$16.54

$15 plus tax for ages 14 & under. Ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.

  • Admission to PlantCon for a single day.
  • Woven PlantCon Wristband (Your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • Children will need a child's ticket for each day of the event (if they are attending both days)
  • Convention T-Shirt NOT included
  • MUST be purchased and checked in with an Adult ticket

Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt or Saturday Admission.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Industry Pass + VIP
$545.74

$495 plus tax. Have it all with VIP perks, an exclusive 8 am entry time, and the ability to promote your business without a booth.

  • Special Industry Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • Woven PlantCon Wristband (Your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • Wholesale and Online Sales permitted, no onsite DTC sales.  
  • Plus all perks of VIP Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 2 hours before the general public at 10am.



Wholesale and Online sales permitted, no DTC sales. Industry Pass holders found to be selling to attendees on- site will be removed from PlantCon without a refund. Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.

Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!