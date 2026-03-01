PlantCon Chicago 2026

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About this event
$49 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer! Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
Lowest price! Day of tickets will go up to $55 plus tax at the door.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$125 plus tax for Early Entry Pass (ENTRY AT 9:00AM)
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$249 plus tax for the VIP Access Pass (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) For those who want the best experience at PlantCon!
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
Discounted $44 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Must purchase a minimum of 3 tickets in order to purchase these tickets at this discounted price.
The best value PlantCon has to offer for multiple ticket purchase. Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$39 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Single-Entry pass for Sunday 6/21.
Lowest price! Day of tickets will go up to $45 plus tax at the door
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$15 plus tax for ages 14 & under. Ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.
Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt or Saturday Admission.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$495 plus tax. Have it all with VIP perks, an exclusive 8 am entry time, and the ability to promote your business without a booth.
Wholesale and Online sales permitted, no DTC sales. Industry Pass holders found to be selling to attendees on- site will be removed from PlantCon without a refund. Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.
Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
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