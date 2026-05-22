PlantCon Chicago 2026 | VIP Workshop Tickets

$55+tax Sunday @ 10am Step into The Bloom Bar Experience, a hands-on herbal tea blending workshop where attendees will create their own custom tea blend using a curated selection of herbs. Guests will learn how to combine flavors for relaxation, digestion, or energy while crafting a blend tailored to their taste.

Each guest will leave with a handcrafted tea blend that makes approximately 20–40 cups (2oz) or 60–80 cups (4oz), depending on how strong they prefer their tea, along with access to exclusive workshop-only pricing and perks at the This Flower Grows booth.



*** Every ticket come with a 10% off at This Flower Grows booth.



*** Additional add-on available on-site