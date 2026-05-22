With Heart

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With Heart

About this event

PlantCon Chicago 2026 | VIP Workshop Tickets

5555 N River Rd

Rosemont, IL 60018, USA

Kokedama Workshop w/ Botanically Be - Sat. 6/20 @ 11:30am
$31.88

$30+tax Saturday @11:30am This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it. Plants provided and sponsored by Proven Winners Leafjoy. Supplies provided by Mossify and Sol Soils.

Tissue Culture: From Flask to Greenhouse - Sat. 6/20 @ 1:30p
$69.06

$65+ tax Saturday @ 1:30pm Participants will receive a hands-on introduction to tissue culture deflasking and acclimation while exploring the artistry of bonsai and terrarium design. By the end of the workshop, each attendee will create and take home a miniature bonsai-inspired terrarium housing a tissue culture plant. Its a 3-in-1 workshop!

Plants & Wellness 101 with @ThePlantPapi - Sat. 6/20 @ 3pm
Free

FREE class on Saturday @ 3pm Participants will explore the connection between plants and mental wellness through guided conversation, reflection, and hands-on engagement. In this workshop, Kevin introduces how caring for plants can become a tool for mindfulness and helping individuals ground themselves so they may tune into their emotions. Attendees will learn how to use plant care as a grounding practice, gain simple techniques to reduce stress and increase presence, and leave with a fresh perspective on how nurturing plants can also mean nurturing themselves.

Beginner Bonsai Class - Sat. 6/20 @ 4:30pm
$69.06

$65+tax Saturday @ 4:30pm Participants will craft their own bonsai to take home and be taught foundational knowledge about the history, creation and care for their new tree art!

VIP Exclusive: The Bloom Bar Experience - Sun. 6/21 @ 10am
$58.44

$55+tax Sunday @ 10am Step into The Bloom Bar Experience, a hands-on herbal tea blending workshop where attendees will create their own custom tea blend using a curated selection of herbs. Guests will learn how to combine flavors for relaxation, digestion, or energy while crafting a blend tailored to their taste.  

Each guest will leave with a handcrafted tea blend that makes approximately 20–40 cups (2oz) or 60–80 cups (4oz), depending on how strong they prefer their tea, along with access to exclusive workshop-only pricing and perks at the This Flower Grows booth. 

*** Every ticket come with a 10% off at This Flower Grows booth.

*** Additional add-on available on-site

Kokedama Workshop w/ Botanically Be - Sun. 6/21 @ 11:30am
$31.88

$30+tax Sunday @11:30am This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it. Plants provided and sponsored by Proven Winners Leafjoy. Supplies provided by Mossify and Sol Soils.

Garden to Glass (Mixology Workshop)- Sun @1:30pm
$42.50

$40+ tax Sunday @ 1:30pm. Your plants smell the way they do for a reason. In this workshop, you'll taste exactly why. Join Jasmine & Kevin of Misfits & Matcha for a hands on botanical mixology experience. Build three herb forward mocktails while learning the science behind the flavors and smells of herbs. Bring your nose and curiosity. Leave with three recipes, a better understanding of herbs, and an herb plant to take home.

Plant Therapy by Honey's Pots & Props - Sun 6/21 @ 3pm
$37.19

35+ tax Sunday @ 3pm We will have a hands-on planting experience with emphasis on the benefits of plants for our mental health. After a quick demonstration, our gardeners will pot their very own plant and decorate it to create a one-of-a-kind plant-scape! Will end with a small giveaway!

Staghorn Mounting w/ Aqua Rodeo - Sun. 6/21 @ 4:30pm
$53.13

$50+ tax. Sunday @ 4:30pm Join us for a hands-on session where you’ll learn how to mount your very own staghorn fern. we’ll explore the art and technique behind creating a living mount, from choosing the right materials and positioning the plant to long-term care tips that help it thrive. You’ll leave with a one-of-a-kind botanical piece ready to hang in your home, along with the knowledge to keep it healthy and growing for years to come.

Plant BINGO x Special Guests! - Sun 6/21 @ 4:30pm
$21.25

$20+ tax Join one of PlantCon’s special guest couples, Misfits & Matcha, for 15-20 fast-paced rounds of Plant Bingo! Learn fun care tips and facts about each featured plant while playing for the chance to win plants, merch, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or longtime collector, this interactive game is the perfect mix of plant knowledge and prizes. One bingo card per person!

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