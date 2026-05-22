PlantCon Chicago 2026 | VIP Workshop Tickets

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$30+tax Saturday @11:30am This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it. Plants provided and sponsored by Proven Winners Leafjoy. Supplies provided by Mossify and Sol Soils.
$65+ tax Saturday @ 1:30pm Participants will receive a hands-on introduction to tissue culture deflasking and acclimation while exploring the artistry of bonsai and terrarium design. By the end of the workshop, each attendee will create and take home a miniature bonsai-inspired terrarium housing a tissue culture plant. Its a 3-in-1 workshop!
FREE class on Saturday @ 3pm Participants will explore the connection between plants and mental wellness through guided conversation, reflection, and hands-on engagement. In this workshop, Kevin introduces how caring for plants can become a tool for mindfulness and helping individuals ground themselves so they may tune into their emotions. Attendees will learn how to use plant care as a grounding practice, gain simple techniques to reduce stress and increase presence, and leave with a fresh perspective on how nurturing plants can also mean nurturing themselves.
$65+tax Saturday @ 4:30pm Participants will craft their own bonsai to take home and be taught foundational knowledge about the history, creation and care for their new tree art!
$55+tax Sunday @ 10am Step into The Bloom Bar Experience, a hands-on herbal tea blending workshop where attendees will create their own custom tea blend using a curated selection of herbs. Guests will learn how to combine flavors for relaxation, digestion, or energy while crafting a blend tailored to their taste.
Each guest will leave with a handcrafted tea blend that makes approximately 20–40 cups (2oz) or 60–80 cups (4oz), depending on how strong they prefer their tea, along with access to exclusive workshop-only pricing and perks at the This Flower Grows booth.
*** Every ticket come with a 10% off at This Flower Grows booth.
*** Additional add-on available on-site
$30+tax Sunday @11:30am This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it. Plants provided and sponsored by Proven Winners Leafjoy. Supplies provided by Mossify and Sol Soils.
$40+ tax Sunday @ 1:30pm. Your plants smell the way they do for a reason. In this workshop, you'll taste exactly why. Join Jasmine & Kevin of Misfits & Matcha for a hands on botanical mixology experience. Build three herb forward mocktails while learning the science behind the flavors and smells of herbs. Bring your nose and curiosity. Leave with three recipes, a better understanding of herbs, and an herb plant to take home.
35+ tax Sunday @ 3pm We will have a hands-on planting experience with emphasis on the benefits of plants for our mental health. After a quick demonstration, our gardeners will pot their very own plant and decorate it to create a one-of-a-kind plant-scape! Will end with a small giveaway!
$50+ tax. Sunday @ 4:30pm Join us for a hands-on session where you’ll learn how to mount your very own staghorn fern. we’ll explore the art and technique behind creating a living mount, from choosing the right materials and positioning the plant to long-term care tips that help it thrive. You’ll leave with a one-of-a-kind botanical piece ready to hang in your home, along with the knowledge to keep it healthy and growing for years to come.
$20+ tax Join one of PlantCon’s special guest couples, Misfits & Matcha, for 15-20 fast-paced rounds of Plant Bingo! Learn fun care tips and facts about each featured plant while playing for the chance to win plants, merch, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or longtime collector, this interactive game is the perfect mix of plant knowledge and prizes. One bingo card per person!
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