PlantCon Houston 2026

$35 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer!

Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

Free Woven PlantCon Wristband (This is your ticket in and out of the event!)

Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)

Access to All Presentations on-site

Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event

Re-Entry Permitted

BONUS: Commemorative PlantCon Pin (While supplies last)





Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.