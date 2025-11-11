PlantCon Houston 2026

$35 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). For those who want the best value PlantCon has to offer!
Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
FREE for ages 14 and under. Child's ticket required for ALL children regardless of age, and must be purchased with an Adult Ticket.
Note: This ticket type does NOT include Opening Reception or Convention T-Shirt or Saturday Admission.
$95 plus tax for Early Entry Pass (ENTRY AT 9:00AM) + GA.
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
$195 plus tax for the VIP Access Pass (ENTRY AT 8:00AM) + GA. For those who want the best experience at PlantCon!
Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.
$475 plus tax. Have it all with VIP perks, an exclusive 8 am entry time, and the ability to promote your business without a booth.
This is a promotional opportunity, you may not facilitate onsite transactions in this ticket type. Industry Pass holders found to be selling on site will be removed from PlantCon without a refund. Please note that not all exhibitors will be ready to sell products at 8 am.
Industry Pass Holders are NOT able to solicit to any customers while the customers are shopping or interacting with an exhibitor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!